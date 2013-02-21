WELLINGTON Feb 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Pressure on Government over bible lessons: Parents who oppose bible lessons in public schools are taking their fight to the Government. About a dozen schools have already dropped religious classes since a group of parents launched the Secular Education Network campaign last year, according to group spokesman Peter Harrison.

English can't rule out Solid Energy bailout: Taxpayers face bailing out state-owned coalminer Solid Energy, which is on the brink of failure putting 1200 jobs in jeopardy.

Maori look to respond on spectrum: Maori claimants are fuming after the Government rejected their claims for highly valuable radio spectrum, even though they are being offered a $30 million "development fund" instead.

Parched Waikato could hit MRP: Near drought conditions in Waikato this summer could put the brakes on Mighty River Power's full-year profit after wet winter conditions boosted its interim result.

Tainted dairy goods safe but location unknown: After a dairy products tainting scare this year, a government report shows traces of soil treatment product DCD were found in 371 samples, affecting mainly milk powder.

Everest hero heads for big screen: Almost 17 years after he died while comforting a client during a blizzard on Mt Everest, Kiwi mountain climbing guide Rob Hall will have his heroic story immortalised by Hollywood.

Big dry forces farmers to sell stock: Dry weather has forced many farmers to sell their stock much earlier than usual - and there are fears things will get worse.

Crisis at state coal firm but Govt vows to save it: Solid Energy is at a crisis point, with a Government bailout almost inevitable, mine closures possible and further job cuts likely in another restructure to try to salvage the debt-ridden coal mining company.

NZ shares fall as firms cut guidance: New Zealand shares fell, pushing the NZX 50 to a month-low as Skellerup Holdings and Nuplex Industries missed profit expectations and cut guidance, and Fletcher Building continued its correction following its results on Wednesday.

Stock Takes: Diligence needed: Diligent's three-day trading halt while it deliberates on what to do over a muck-up in the way it has awarded options to its executives is not a good look for the company.