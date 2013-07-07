WELLINGTON, July 8 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Meat industry faces more headaches, says O'Connor: Labour MP Damien O'Connor says the lag in communication between Chinese authorities and Government ministers responsible for ensuring a secure passage for our meat exports is a worry.

- - - -

Virus cuts gold kiwifruit crop: The gold kiwifruit harvest has finished and the crop is estimated at half that of last year, as the effects of the Psa kiwifruit virus fully take hold.

- - - -

Views differ on manufacturing sector's health: Manufacturers and economists are at odds about the health of the manufacturing sector as the Manufacturers and Exporters Association says more needs to be done to control the exchange rate.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fluoride 'misinformation' warning: The Health Minister is warning that an anti-fluoridation group which has its sights on ridding Auckland of fluoride in its water is running an "organised campaign of misinformation".

- - - -

SkyCity centre's bid to rival big Oz cities: SkyCity's international convention centre is being tipped as the catalyst for a surge of development in downtown Auckland that will position the city to compete against Sydney or Melbourne for big spending business visitors.

- - - -

Meridian sale edges closer: The partial privatisation of Meridian Energy IPO-MEL.NZ moves closer today with the start of marketing for its planned share market float but decisions about the size and timing of the offer have yet to be made, sources said.

- - - -

Share cash prop for miner: One hundred million dollars raised from "mum and dad" investors in the Mighty River Power share sale could be used to keep stricken state coalminer Solid Energy afloat, Finance Minister Bill English has confirmed.

- - - -

Meat exports to China hit another snag: The Government has again been forced to step in to negotiate a fix to a bureaucratic snafu that was holding up meat exported to China.