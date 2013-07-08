WELLINGTON, July 9 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
One extreme to the other in rental market: The gap between
the top and bottom ends of the rental market may never have been
bigger.
James Cameron's Wairarapa land grab: James Cameron's vegan
diet is thought to be behind his recent decision to buy a walnut
orchard in Carterton.
Costs of imported goods set to soar: A slump in the New
Zealand dollar could well signal the end of the currency's
golden run that has allowed consumers to splurge on more
affordable electronics and other imported goods.
Rangatira seeks future growth: Wellington investment company
Rangatira, which in the past year took control of amusement park
Rainbow's End and bought 35 per cent in craft beer brewery
Tuatara, has had a slight fall in net profit following the sale
of Contract Resources.
Retirement village firm still on track: Retirement village
operator Summerset's quarterly sales have confirmed the
company is still on its growth track despite the share price
declining 12.2 per cent since May.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Speak-out day for Shearer on party's women only electorates
plan: Labour leader David Shearer will have to respond today to
his party's proposal for a quota of female MPs and female-only
electorate selections after spending the weekend avoiding
questions on the issue.
Key reaches out over GCSB bill: Shearer - upset at public
statements - says if PM wants to negotiate he should pick up the
phone and call him. Prime Minister John Key handed the Labour
Party an olive branch over the GCSB bill, saying he would be
willing to discuss committing to a future review of intelligence
agencies in the bill.
TV show free-for-all looms: Broadcasters are gearing up for
a programme lolly scramble if MediaWorks can't secure TV shows
loosened from its grip during receivership.
Unrest no bar to expansion into Egypt: Burger Fuel
isn't letting Egypt's violent political unrest - which has
resulted in close to 100 deaths - stand in the way of its latest
international expansion plans.
Buildings may be sold to fund project: Precinct Properties
New Zealand may sell buildings to fund its $350 million
30-level Downtown Shopping Centre redevelopment.
Grosvenor takes over Fidelity KiwiSaver: Consolidation in
the KiwiSaver industry is expected to continue as a local
investment services firm announces a takeover that would see it
manage more than NZ$600 million of assets in the retirement
scheme.
