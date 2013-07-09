WELLINGTON, July 10 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
More rumours about Shearer leadership: Labour leader David
Shearer is facing more destabilising rumours after batting off
speculation all day that a letter of no confidence was being
circulated among his MPs.
- - - -
Net widens on double-dip pensioners: An already unpopular
scheme to cut Kiwi pensions is being expanded, with the retired
being pushed to hit up other countries for money first.
- - - -
Man ban dumped but gender target stays: David Shearer has
pushed the Labour Party into dumping its controversial "man ban"
proposal that could have preserved some electorates for
women-only candidates, but a related move to ensure that by 2017
at least 50 per cent of its MPs are women is set to go ahead.
- - - -
Telco review signals end of dial-up days: Dial-up internet
services and many devices that rely on them such as older
burglar and medical alarms and fax machines are a step closer to
the junk heap after a review of the Telecommunications Service
Obligation, which guarantees minimum phone and internet
services.
- - - -
Award allows firm to 'sell NZ story' to Europe: A
Wellington-based asset management firm has taken the opportunity
to sell the "New Zealand story" to some of Europe's NZ$100
billion fund managers after receiving international recognition
for their work.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Protest curbs get big tick: Nearly three in four New
Zealanders support a law change to restrict protest near
deep-sea drilling rigs or ships exploring for oil and gas, a
Herald-DigiPoll survey has found.
- - - -
Shearer axes 'distracting' man-ban plan: Labour leader David
Shearer has quashed his party's proposal for women-only
candidate selections, but risks a backlash from some party
members angered that the decision was taken out of their hands.
- - - -
Spy bill hits roadblock as Peters lays into Key's changes:
While Prime Minister John Key is still scrambling to get enough
support to pass his GCSB spy bill by one vote, New Zealand First
leader Winston Peters said his concerns about the bill had
widened beyond the four he specified in his first reading.
- - - -
Jeweller feels Aussie pain: Michael Hill International
has become the latest NZX-listed retailer to flag
difficult trading conditions in Australia.
- - - -
Sealord unit woes hit Aotearoa profits: Aotearoa Fisheries
said its first-half earnings fell sharply after its 50 per
cent-owned seafood business, Sealord, wrote down the value of
its loss-making Argentinian fishing business.
- - - -