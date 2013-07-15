WELLINGTON, July 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Loans door shutting on first-home buyers: One in every two to three first-home buyers could be shut out of the housing market as the Reserve Bank forges ahead with controversial restrictions on home loans. Banking sources say the central bank will announce new rules within the week that will rein in riskier mortgage lending to 12 per cent of new loans.

Home-loan brake could fail: New home-loan rules could divert billions of dollars away from the overheated property market, but experts think the plan will fall flat.

Summerset lured to Aussie sharemarket: Australia's sharemarket continues to lure companies across the Tasman, this time with retirement home group Summerset to list there this morning.

Orion seeks to pay its way: Christchurch electricity lines company Orion has posted a higher than expected profit of $49 million as it seeks to hike prices for the next five years.

English rebukes visiting academic: A visiting economist has accused Finance Minister Bill English of "bullying" and "menace" after a heated encounter in a TV studio.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ riding China's big dipper: China's so-called "economic miracle" has hit some speed wobbles, but a top New Zealand economist says this country should be reasonably insulated from any direct impact.

Jobs squeeze hurting city: Unemployment is continuing to dog Auckland and hinder its economic recovery as employers express reluctance to take on new staff.

Mayor focuses on rail link to airport: A rail link to the airport will be a focus over the next year if Mayor Len Brown wins a second term at October's local body elections.

Watchdog wants spy bill delayed: Privacy Commissioner Marie Shroff is calling for a delay in the passage of the GCSB legislation. She wants more time to be given to considering oversight. While she has no mandate to comment on the collection and use of data by intelligence agencies, she has raised questions about it in a submission on the proposed law.

Wintry blast eases its icy grip on country: The wintry blast that has caused havoc around the country is easing its icy grip but forecasters warn more of the same is on the way.