DOMINION POST
SkyCity deal doesn't add up: Treasury: Treasury was not
convinced by the economics behind an international convention
centre and expressed concerns about the social harm of increased
gambling, newly released documents show.
Government axes Milford Tunnel: The controversial plan to
drill a tunnel to the Milford Sound has been axed by the
Government. Conservation Minister Nick Smith said the NZ$180
million ($142.14 million) plan, by Milford Dart, to build a
route through the Fiordland and Mt Aspiring National Parks, was
beyond what was appropriate for a World Heritage Area.
Opponents cheer tunnel decision: There was jubilation in the
south yesterday as a controversial plan to drill a tunnel to cut
travel time to Milford Sound was rejected by Conservation
Minister Nick Smith.
Sommet Sports channel free to view: New Zealand's only
free-to-air sports channel kicked off on televisions last night,
with a game plan to provide fans with free internet sports
streaming soon to follow.
BNZ sees value in fixed-rate loans with OCR ready to rise:
People are beginning to wake up to the fact interest rates are
not going to stay very low forever, with rises to both fixed and
floating rates expected in the next year, BNZ's latest outlook
says.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Ross Sea reserve rejected by Russia: New Zealand's fight to
establish a massive marine reserve in Antarctic waters has been
delayed at least another three months after countries failed to
agree on the ambitious sanctuary for a second time.
Revealed: Hard-ball bargaining that led to SkyCity deal:
Treasury officials warned against the SkyCity
cash-for-convention-centre deal, saying there were doubts the
taxpayer would get enough out of it.
Tunnel out - monorail verdict next: Conservation Minister
Nick Smith says his decision to reject a proposed tunnel through
Fiordland reflects the high threshhold for disturbing national
parks - but does not guarantee the thumbs-down for a second
development in the region.
Rollercoaster ride for Xero: Xero has cemented its
reputation as one of the most volatile NZX-50 stocks. After
plunging almost 8 per cent in early trading, its shares
rebounded into positive territory after the company's response
to a price inquiry from sharemarket operator NZX - about a 23.1
per cent drop in its share price since last week - sparked a
rally.
Kiwi light bulb maker lands deal with major US retailer:
Kiwi light bulb manufacturer Energy Mad has received a boost for
its business in the United States, securing a deal with a
leading retailer. The company's Ecobulb lightbulbs will be
available in dedicated display cases in Walgreens stores for the
rest of the year.
