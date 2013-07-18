WELLINGTON, July 19 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Benefit fraud swoop nets thousands: More than 3000 alleged
welfare cheats receiving a total of NZ$33.7 million ($26.58
million) a year have been caught in the past six months.
- - - -
Banking profits on the rise: Bank profits continue to climb,
despite intense competition putting the squeeze on margins.
KPMG's latest quarterly Financial Institutions Performance
Survey shows combined profits of nine local banks rose 13 per
cent in the March quarter to NZ$971 million, compared with the
previous three months. The previous quarter's NZ$860 million
haul was also up 11 percent.
- - - -
Rain leaves cathedral tubes soggy: The cardboard cathedral
has gone wrinkly in the rain. A number of cardboard columns that
give the transitional cathedral its name have wrinkled and
discoloured after recent rain.
- - - -
Containers provide all home comforts: The first shipping
container village for rebuild workers - complete with
PlayStation 3s and cleaners - will open in Addington later this
year. Christchurch company Edifice says its container units,
known as pods, are "selling well" and inquiries from prospective
tenants are received daily.
- - - -
Veto of tunnel plan may benefit monorail: The backers of a
proposed monorail tourist attraction through the back country
between Queenstown and Te Anau say axing a competing tunnel plan
could benefit their NZ$200 million proposal.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
State analyst casts doubt on SkyCity venture: A State sector
financial whiz hired to check SkyCity's sums attacked
the basis underpinning the "independent" report used by the
Government to justify the convention centre deal.
- - - -
Air NZ up with play on latest Dreamliner fire: Air New
Zealand says Boeing has kept it updated on the incident
in which an Ethiopian Airways Boeing 787 was damaged by fire
while parked at Heathrow.
- - - -
Heartland seeks low-ball rule changes: Heartland New Zealand
- whose investors are the latest target of Australian
company Washington Securities - wants changes made to rules on
low-ball share offers.
- - - -
Govt finds 3000 dole 'cheaters': The Government claims it
has detected thousands of welfare fraudsters who earned too much
while on a benefit, though the Labour Opposition is questioning
how many have actually committed fraud.
- - - -
Big pay gap angers expert: The Government should stop giving
contracts - and knighthoods - to companies that pay their bosses
more than three times their lowest-paid workers, an economist
has suggested.
- - - -
($1 = 1.2677 New Zealand dollars)