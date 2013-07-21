WELLINGTON, July 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST

People 'strongly advised' to avoid CBD: On a morning still shaking from aftershocks from yesterday's quake, a growing number of workplaces in central Wellington are telling staff not to come in.

Kiwis head for Aussie sun with more cash: We're flocking to Australia's sandy shores as New Zealand's currency reaches its highest in years - but the United States still has our online shopping dollar in lockdown.

Is the Sky falling?: John Fellet disputes the description, but he's used to being called a bully. Sky, the pay TV broadcaster he heads, is a big target for critics, due to its bulging wallet and outsized market share.

MediaWorks seeks contracts relief: MediaWorks is understood to be trying to renegotiate or quit onerous programming contracts with United States-based studios Fox and NBC Universal following the loss of its high-rating Home & Away show and recent receivership.

MPs reject plea for consumer protection: Pleas to make it easier for the Commerce Commission to ping Kiwi retailers who mislead consumers appear to have failed.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Capital's terrifying tremors not over: A swarm of earthquakes that rocked New Zealand and caused damage and shattered nerves in the Wellington region may carry on for weeks.

Govt on nuke illness: Show us proof: Veterans' Affairs Minister Michael Woodhouse says the Government may consider a study into the effects of radiation on the health of naval frigate crews who witnessed nuclear tests at Mururoa Atoll in 1973.

Fears Big Brother will spy on every one of us: Former Foreign Minister Phil Goff says "tweaking" of the GCSB bill by Prime Minister John Key will not be enough to overcome the suspicions of a wide cross-section of New Zealanders.

Oz links risk to profits: Analysts expect to see steady earnings growth for listed companies with exposure to New Zealand when the 2012/13 results season gets under way next month, but they said profits for those businesses with connections to Australia might be a mixed bag.

OCR tipped to hold at record low: Financial markets see almost no chance Reserve Bank governor Graeme Wheeler will move the official cash rate from its all-time low of 2.5 per cent when he reviews it on Thursday, so the focus will be on whether the brief accompanying statement gives any reason to question their expectation that it will be the March quarter next year before he starts to raise interest rates.