DOMINION POST
Fat tax would add NZ$1 to butter: A fat tax is being
suggested as a possible way to improve the health of New
Zealanders by encouraging people to replace some saturated fats
with polyunsaturated fats.
Investors looking beyond property: For the first time in
nine months, rental property has lost its ranking as the asset
that investors say is most likely to give the best returns. It
now shares honours with term deposits, according to an ASB Bank
survey.
Skilled truckies set to be dumped: A country-wide truck
driver shortage is set to escalate with immigration changes
sending the transport industry into panic mode.
Crown urges tribunal to refuse radio review: The Government
has asked the Waitangi Tribunal not to grant an urgent hearing
to Maori who are seeking a share of the country's "digital
dividend" radio spectrum.
Deep South Ice Cream to close old factory: The Invercargill
Deep South Ice Cream plant will close next month, affecting 11
jobs.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Key stands clear of inquiry fallout: Prime Minister John Key
is seeking to distance himself from damaging fallout from David
Henry's inquiry into the leak of the GCSB spy agency report,
just as his controversial GCSB bill returns to Parliament.
Politicians face off over housing proposals: National and
Labour have gone head to head over their affordable housing
policies as National ministers tried to discredit Labour's new
proposal to prevent foreigners buying homes.
Real estate heads doubt Labour plan: Real estate agency
bosses don't back the Labour Party's foreign house buyer
exclusion policy, saying sheer lack of supply is the nub of the
issue.
New China heat on NZ baby formula: New Zealand's lucrative
reputation for high-quality dairy produce continues to get a
battering from the Chinese media, despite efforts by this
country's government to reassure consumers in the world's
second-biggest economy that Kiwi milk products are safe.
Tourism Holdings gives US operations some gas: Tourism
Holdings' United States operation is about to expand
with the launch there of the Britz brand.
