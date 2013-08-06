WELLINGTON Aug 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Fonterra to face multiple inquiries: Fonterra faces multiple inquiries and a possible regulatory crackdown as politicians signal they are losing confidence in New Zealand's largest company.

Report finds no sign of fuel 'price gouging': The yo-yoing price of petrol cannot be blamed on fuel retailers, according to an economic think tank.

NZ's insurers worried about reputations: Local insurers are feeling far more threatened by public opinion and social media than their overseas counterparts, according to a new survey by accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Errors delay Diligent's June report: Erroneous accounting by NZX-listed Diligent has delayed the release of its second-quarter results, in which new sales to American customers have slowed.

Changes to spy bill fail to allay fears: The Law Society says that changes to the GCSB bill, such as adding a set of guiding principles, are not enough to allay its concerns.

Mild winter heats up rents: An unseasonably warm winter is being cited as the reason for a boom in the Auckland rental market that has pushed weekly prices for three-bedroom home up in 25 out of 30 suburbs.

Fears port growth will lead to container-load of problems: Plans to intensify transport corridors and develop the harbour edge are on a collision course with expansion and container growth at the Ports of Auckland, says the Heart of the City lobby group.

Fonterra on notice in China: China will not tolerate another slip-up from Fonterra, with the dairy giant caught up in its third contamination scare there since 2008, says a marketing expert.

Buoyant note all round at Goodman annual meeting: The board and investors in NZX-listed Goodman Property Trust struck an upbeat note at yesterday's annual meeting in Auckland where they reflected on the strongest year financially in half a decade, with $91.7 million of pre-tax profit.