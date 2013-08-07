WELLINGTON Aug 8 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Deadline for quake safety set at 20 years: Owners of
hundreds of earthquake-prone Wellington buildings are being
given 20 years to make them safe.
- - - -
Tougher work safety laws revealed: Companies could be fined
up to NZ$3 million and individuals locked up for putting
employees at risk, under new health and safety laws.
- - - -
Fonterra in breach of food-safety protocol: Fonterra
breached its safety plan by failing to tell officials it had
discovered a food-safety issue, delaying the Government response
to the botulism scare by a full day.
- - - -
Govt agency veto may put hi-tech jobs at risk: Scientists
have criticised a move by a government agency to veto a hi-tech
Wellington business's multimillion-dollar deal.
- - - -
Language barrier hurts exporters: Kiwi exporters are
struggling with cultural and language barriers in
non-English-speaking markets, but only half of them are prepared
to learn the lingo.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
NZ fails environment tests: A high-level conference has
heard how New Zealand is failing in key environmental areas at a
time when our 100 per cent pure brand is under fresh scrutiny
overseas.
- - - -
Govt eases quake work deadline: New Zealanders in shaky
cities will have to wait until 2033 before up to 25,000
earthquake-prone buildings must be strengthened after the
Government relaxed a deadline for assessing and upgrading New
Zealand's building stock.
- - - -
Key denies Peters' corruption claim over teapot tape
inquiry: Prime Minister John Key last night rubbished
allegations of corruption by Winston Peters who suggested in
Parliament the PM's office had been in cahoots with the police
to seize Mr Peters' phone records during the teapot tape
inquiry.
- - - -
Firms fear Pure NZ ridicule: Fonterra chief
executive Theo Spierings reckons Fonterra's reputation will be
fully restored in the Chinese market, but other Kiwi businesses
remain concerned about the toll the dairy giant's botulism
crisis may have taken on the New Zealand brand image in the
world's second-biggest economy.
- - - -
Govt 'price-fixing to suit mates' in Chorus: Lines company
Chorus would benefit and consumers would lose out from
Government proposals made at the start of a review of
telecommunications law, says an industry group and the Labour
Party.
- - - -