WELLINGTON Aug 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Abuse just has to stop - Bennett: Tough new laws to combat abuse could see more children taken from their parents at birth and hundreds of thousands of government employees screened to ensure they are fit to work with children.

Council bungles late fees for rates: A bureaucratic bungle has left the Christchurch City Council red-faced and potentially exposed to legal action from ratepayers who have been charged late penalties on their rates.

Welfare debt tackled more than tax fraud: Government agencies are more likely to write off unpaid tax than welfare debt, new research shows. Victoria University accounting and commercial law associate professor Lisa Marriott's research showed Inland Revenue was more likely to write off unpaid tax than the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) was to write off welfare debts.

Goodwill takes a hit as PGW feels heat: The sharemarket's response has been muted to news that PGG Wrightson has made a huge goodwill writedown, causing a NZ$306.5 million ($243.33 million) annual loss.

Undaunted Moa kicks off analysts' 'sell' downgrade: Moa Group has been "put in a bit of a hole" by its distribution problems, but it is building its way out, chief executive Geoff Ross says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Two more countries join ban: Dairy giant Fonterra and the Ministry of Primary Industries are scrambling to reassure other trading partners that New Zealand dairy products are safe after Belarus and Kazakhstan joined Russia in banning the company's products because of the ongoing botulism scare.

Housing loan restrictions a step closer: The Reserve Bank has moved a step closer to curbing the low-equity housing loans that banks can make. It released its response yesterday to banks' submissions on technical issues the policy would create.

Child safety laws tighten checks: Changes to child protection laws will mean that all staff working with children in schools, hospitals, government agencies and organisations that get government funding will have to have security screening every three years - a change estimated to affect at least 376,000 people.

Moa questions raised after sales plunge: A fund manager has raised concerns over Moa's ability to execute its international growth strategy if the craft beer maker is failing to sustain momentum in its home market. The company, which listed on the NZX in November, estimates sales volumes for the 12 months to March 31 next year will be 30 per cent lower than the target of 195,000 cases published in its initial public offer prospectus.

Drug-testing cash from asset sales: The Cabinet considered paying for drug-testing of beneficiaries with cash raised from the sale of state-owned power companies, Treasury documents show.

