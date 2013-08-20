WELLINGTON Aug 21 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Kiwis do care, prime minister: More than three-quarters of
New Zealanders have expressed concern about expanded spying laws
in a new poll, scotching Prime Minister John Key's assertions
that the public don't care.
- - - -
Windfarm backtrack has heavy cost: A move by Contact Energy
to back out of a windfarm on the Waikato's west coast
has blown away hundreds of potential jobs in a move described as
another disappointment to a region buffeted by lay-offs.
- - - -
New cable plan takes next step: A plan to lay a new $350
million submarine communications cable linking New Zealand,
Australia and several Pacific Islands to the United States has
taken a step forward.
- - - -
Colonial Motors benefits from demand: Bumper demand for
heavy trucks, light commercial vehicles and SUVs has driven
Wellington-based Colonial Motor Company's after-tax
trading profit up 17 per cent to $13.8 million.
- - - -
Maiden annual profit expected for Chorus: Forsyth Barr
expects Chorus to post a maiden annual profit of $151
million on revenues of $1.049 billion when it reports its annual
results on Monday.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
'Google' fraud probe: Fraud police are investigating a New
Zealand company calling itself GoogleDirectory - set up with no
links to the internet giant but which has listed thousands of
businesses and state agencies.
- - - -
Key keen to allay concerns: A law expanding the legal powers
of the GCSB to spy on New Zealanders is expected to pass into
law by one vote this evening with Prime Minister John Key taking
his first speech in the House on it in a bid to allay concerns
about mass surveillance.
- - - -
Curbs unlikely to stop house hikes: New controls on mortgage
lending, which increase the deposit required to secure a home,
will shut more New Zealanders out of the market, economists say.
- - - -
Brewer Moa lost in beer market, says fund manager: Moa
appeared to be lost in the beer market, fund manager
Brian Gaynor said as he interrogated its board at the listed
beer company's annual meeting yesterday on why sales volumes are
expected to be 30 per cent behind targets for this year.
- - - -
Reputation will return: economist: The contamination scares
that have hit New Zealand's two biggest dairy co-operatives this
month will cause Chinese consumers to "think twice" about
shelling out cash on expensive imported milk products, says
ANZ's chief China economist Li Gang Liu.
- - - -
Ministry mulling closer tabs on dairy: The Ministry for
Primary Industries says it is exploring interim measures to
strengthen consumer assurances about dairy production after the
recent food contamination scares.
- - - -