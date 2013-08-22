WELLINGTON Aug 23 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Shearer: Why he quit: Grant Robertson is emerging as the
frontrunner to lead Labour after David Shearer stepped aside
rather than face a no-confidence vote.
'EQC holding up payouts': IAG New Zealand says the
big obstacles to finalising claims in Christchurch now are the
Earthquake Commission's decisions on land damage and customers
dragging the chain on rebuild decisions.
Price-fixing to cost Visy NZ$3.6m: Australian packaging
company Visy has been ordered in the High Court at Auckland to
pay a penalty of NZ$3.6 million in a price-fixing case brought
by the Commerce Commission.
Power customers missing out: A failure by power retailers to
pass on Vector's lower costs "makes a bit of a mockery
of the regulatory regime", chief executive Simon Mackenzie says.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Revealed: The woman who triggered Shearer's downfall: A
group of Labour MPs were planning a motion of no confidence
against party leader David Shearer at the caucus meeting on
Tuesday - a step pre-empted by his resignation from the
leadership yesterday.
Whisky giant leans on Kiwi brand: A small New Zealand whisky
distillery is being threatened with legal action by a global
drinks giant for alleged trademark infringement.
Exemptions lift home chances: The widespread assumption that
most first home buyers will be shut out of the housing market by
the Reserve Bank's curbs on low-deposit home loans may be too
swift.
Skellerup claws back: Skellerup, the industrial
rubber goods manufacturer, beat its guidance with a 23 per cent
decline in annual profit after a pickup in the last two months
of the financial year.
Woolworths buys Ezibuy for NZ$350m: Australian company
Woolworths - which is the parent of grocery company
Progressive Enterprises - has announced it will be buying EziBuy
for NZ$350 million.
