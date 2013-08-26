WELLINGTON Aug 27 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Flexible pensions on table: The Government appears to be
leaning towards a policy to allow New Zealanders to choose when
they retire, giving the option of gambling on a smaller pension
at 60 or a super-sized pot for waiting until 70.
- - - -
Labour leadership candidates launch campaigns: Labour's
leadership hopefuls wrapped up their first day of campaigning,
stressing the need to energise the party and provide fresh ideas
as New Lynn MP David Cunliffe added his name to the three-horse
race.
- - - -
Oyster Bay leads charge as Delegat's tends to growth: Listed
winemaker Delegat's Group plans NZ$132 million ($103.84
million) worth of investment in vineyards and equipment, and
forecasts a doubling of profit to about NZ$60m by 2019.
- - - -
German firm in line to buy 60pc of VTNZ: The Motor Trade
Association, which fought a highly visible but unsuccessful
campaign against warrant of fitness reform, has agreed to sell
60 per cent of New Zealand's biggest vehicle inspection company.
- - - -
Rates on quake-risk properties 'too high': Owners of
earthquake-risk buildings are being overcharged on their
Wellington City Council rates bills, says developer and Lambton
ward council candidate Rex Nicholls.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Labour MPs take their sides: Several Labour MPs are openly
stating who they support in the leadership race after David
Cunliffe one-upped the other candidates by launching his bid
with a string of his supporters in caucus standing behind him.
- - - -
Finance firm boost tipped: Finance companies could make a
comeback in the wake of the Reserve Bank's clampdown on low
deposit lending by banks. From October 1, banks must cap new
lending to house buyers with a deposit of less than 20 per cent
to 10 per cent of the overall total, but the change does not
apply to non-bank lenders.
- - - -
Councillors set to reject density rules: A controversial
proposal to allow developers to build unlimited density housing
in much of suburban Auckland is set to be rejected by Auckland
councillors this week.
- - - -
Dunne plan: Super from age 60 at reduced rate: The
Government is warming towards Peter Dunne's flexible super plan
in which 60-year-olds could draw a pension, despite John Key's
commitment not to alter the retirement age.
- - - -
The boss running a NZ$58 million New Zealand wine business
owned by American billionaire Bill Foley says a move to the NZX
main board is planned towards the end of next year. Mark
Turnbull, chief executive of Foley Family Wines listed on the
NZX Alternative Market, said the business planned to move to a
full NZX listing as it doubled production and turnover.
- - - -
($1 = 1.2711 New Zealand dollars)