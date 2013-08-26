WELLINGTON Aug 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Flexible pensions on table: The Government appears to be leaning towards a policy to allow New Zealanders to choose when they retire, giving the option of gambling on a smaller pension at 60 or a super-sized pot for waiting until 70.

Labour leadership candidates launch campaigns: Labour's leadership hopefuls wrapped up their first day of campaigning, stressing the need to energise the party and provide fresh ideas as New Lynn MP David Cunliffe added his name to the three-horse race.

Oyster Bay leads charge as Delegat's tends to growth: Listed winemaker Delegat's Group plans NZ$132 million ($103.84 million) worth of investment in vineyards and equipment, and forecasts a doubling of profit to about NZ$60m by 2019.

German firm in line to buy 60pc of VTNZ: The Motor Trade Association, which fought a highly visible but unsuccessful campaign against warrant of fitness reform, has agreed to sell 60 per cent of New Zealand's biggest vehicle inspection company.

Rates on quake-risk properties 'too high': Owners of earthquake-risk buildings are being overcharged on their Wellington City Council rates bills, says developer and Lambton ward council candidate Rex Nicholls.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Labour MPs take their sides: Several Labour MPs are openly stating who they support in the leadership race after David Cunliffe one-upped the other candidates by launching his bid with a string of his supporters in caucus standing behind him.

Finance firm boost tipped: Finance companies could make a comeback in the wake of the Reserve Bank's clampdown on low deposit lending by banks. From October 1, banks must cap new lending to house buyers with a deposit of less than 20 per cent to 10 per cent of the overall total, but the change does not apply to non-bank lenders.

Councillors set to reject density rules: A controversial proposal to allow developers to build unlimited density housing in much of suburban Auckland is set to be rejected by Auckland councillors this week.

Dunne plan: Super from age 60 at reduced rate: The Government is warming towards Peter Dunne's flexible super plan in which 60-year-olds could draw a pension, despite John Key's commitment not to alter the retirement age.

The boss running a NZ$58 million New Zealand wine business owned by American billionaire Bill Foley says a move to the NZX main board is planned towards the end of next year. Mark Turnbull, chief executive of Foley Family Wines listed on the NZX Alternative Market, said the business planned to move to a full NZX listing as it doubled production and turnover.

