DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Government rethinks overseas deployments: The Government is reconsidering the future of troop deployments after the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Solomon Islands, with more of a focus on aid signalled.

- - - -

Opus targets Canadian boom: Opus International Consultants has bought rapidly growing Canadian engineering and environmental consultancy Stewart Weir, in its biggest overseas expansion since 2007.

- - - -

Dunne sticks to guns over email row: UnitedFuture leader Peter Dunne believes a probe into state spying accessed the phone records of a journalist, despite denials from the inquiry and the prime minister.

- - - -

TVNZ land deal doesn't pay dividends, say Greens: Television New Zealand and the Greens are at odds over how to interpret the sale of two of TVNZ's Auckland properties to casino business SkyCity.

- - - -

Quake jolts central New Zealand: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake which shook central New Zealand last night was typical aftershock behaviour, says GNS. The quake was felt across the lower North Island and upper South Island just after midnight.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fonterra boss not told fast enough: Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings says he wasn't informed of the contamination event that led to the company's botulism fiasco quickly enough and much swifter action to "sideline" affected consumer products might have taken place had he been told of the problem earlier.

- - - -

Slip for oil and gold production: A Government report shows oil and gold production has slipped sharply, bucking a decade-old trend in which exports from the petroleum and minerals sector have tripled.

- - - -

Phone-box hotspot trial nears end: Telecom's network of WiFi hotspots at phone boxes around New Zealand can benefit business as well as retail customers, says one of the company's executives. The telecommunications provider has offered internet access to the public at phone boxes around the country since last summer.

- - - -

PM: Journal won't be lost in closure: Prime Minister John Key said yesterday that the School Journal would continue despite the decision to close the state-owned enterprise that produced it, Learning Media.

- - - -

Aussie pie chain plans to make a crust in Kiwi market: Move over Georgie Pie - Australian chain Pie Face has crossed the Tasman and its Kiwi master franchise holders have a bullish plan to establish 60 stores in this country over the next 10 years.