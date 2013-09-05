WELLINGTON, Sept 6 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
AgResearch defends Fonterra test findings: In a new twist to
the Fonterra dairy product false botulism scare, Crown
research institute AgResearch has taken the unusual step of
publicly defending itself against suggestions its test findings
contributed to the export market fiasco, now under official
investigation.
Broadband contractors' missing pay investigated: Hundreds of
people have not been paid for work on the ultrafast broadband
project, according to Opposition politicians, and a union says
one contractor alone is owed NZ$800,000 ($631,300).
Briscoe Group to open new stores: Briscoe Group
plans to open three more stores in 2014 as well as one later
this year as sales increase along with its market share, the
company's managing director says.
New quake faults found: New research has revealed that some
of the West Coast is sandwiched between enormous offshore fault
lines and the Alpine Fault. They are the type that generate
tsunami, which is bad news for coastal townships because it is
unknown when they will rupture.
Immigration bungle blamed on computers: An immigration
bungle in which a computer gifted an extra 120 people a place on
a visa scheme has raised doubts about the Government's $80
million online visa programme.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Single deal still aim for TPP: Separate bilateral
negotiations on market access within the Trans Pacific
Partnership talks relate only to transitional paths, not to the
end point of a single tariff schedule for all the partners, says
Trade Minster Tim Groser.
Making it here, by selling it there: Riding a volatile
currency is a perennial bugbear for New Zealand exporters, but
overcoming that problem has created resilient businesses, says
one expert. The BNZ's head of research, Stephen Toplis, says New
Zealand companies have done a remarkable job of transforming
themselves to deal with currency fluctuations.
NZ financial markets 4th best in the world - report: New
Zealand's relatively smooth ride through the Global Financial
Crisis has left it with one of the most well-functioning
financial sectors in the world, according to a major report.
Divisions run deep among tower dwellers: Metropolis
apartment owners were at one another's throats on the eve of
today's crucial meeting to decide the central Auckland tower's
fate.
Abe's Bagels - Oz market no easy touch: Taking a bite out of
the Australian snack market has created opportunities for Abe's
Bagel Crisps, but the venture hasn't been without its
challenges. Abe's Bagel Bakery general manager Ron Curteis says
it has been an "interesting ride" for the company, which also
sells fresh bagels through New Zealand supermarkets, alongside
its popular baked bagel crisp range.
