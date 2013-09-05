WELLINGTON, Sept 6 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

AgResearch defends Fonterra test findings: In a new twist to the Fonterra dairy product false botulism scare, Crown research institute AgResearch has taken the unusual step of publicly defending itself against suggestions its test findings contributed to the export market fiasco, now under official investigation.

Broadband contractors' missing pay investigated: Hundreds of people have not been paid for work on the ultrafast broadband project, according to Opposition politicians, and a union says one contractor alone is owed NZ$800,000 ($631,300).

Briscoe Group to open new stores: Briscoe Group plans to open three more stores in 2014 as well as one later this year as sales increase along with its market share, the company's managing director says.

New quake faults found: New research has revealed that some of the West Coast is sandwiched between enormous offshore fault lines and the Alpine Fault. They are the type that generate tsunami, which is bad news for coastal townships because it is unknown when they will rupture.

Immigration bungle blamed on computers: An immigration bungle in which a computer gifted an extra 120 people a place on a visa scheme has raised doubts about the Government's $80 million online visa programme.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Single deal still aim for TPP: Separate bilateral negotiations on market access within the Trans Pacific Partnership talks relate only to transitional paths, not to the end point of a single tariff schedule for all the partners, says Trade Minster Tim Groser.

Making it here, by selling it there: Riding a volatile currency is a perennial bugbear for New Zealand exporters, but overcoming that problem has created resilient businesses, says one expert. The BNZ's head of research, Stephen Toplis, says New Zealand companies have done a remarkable job of transforming themselves to deal with currency fluctuations.

NZ financial markets 4th best in the world - report: New Zealand's relatively smooth ride through the Global Financial Crisis has left it with one of the most well-functioning financial sectors in the world, according to a major report.

Divisions run deep among tower dwellers: Metropolis apartment owners were at one another's throats on the eve of today's crucial meeting to decide the central Auckland tower's fate.

Abe's Bagels - Oz market no easy touch: Taking a bite out of the Australian snack market has created opportunities for Abe's Bagel Crisps, but the venture hasn't been without its challenges. Abe's Bagel Bakery general manager Ron Curteis says it has been an "interesting ride" for the company, which also sells fresh bagels through New Zealand supermarkets, alongside its popular baked bagel crisp range.

