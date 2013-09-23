WELLINGTON, Sept 24 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Kiwis work longer, deliver less: Despite the longer hours
New Zealanders are working, their counterparts overseas are
still earning more, a report has found.
- - - -
Key in 'honest broker' pitch to UN: John Key says it's like
bidding for the Olympic Games, while the New York Times calls it
the Emmys for diplomatic nerds.
- - - -
Cunliffe keeps his rivals close: Labour leader David
Cunliffe has kept his promise not to take revenge, handing
promotions to some of his most vocal detractors.
- - - -
Banks to scrub pre-approved LVRs: Banks are expected to
"wipe the slate clean" by cancelling pre-approved low-equity
home loans, potentially leaving thousands of borrowers stranded.
- - - -
Capital confidence turns to pessimism: Wellington's economic
confidence slipped during the last quarters as nerves were
shaken by earthquakes, unemployment levels and a flat housing
market.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Cunliffe sings from Clark songbook: David Cunliffe says he
used a page from Helen Clark's playbook in his shadow Cabinet
reshuffle yesterday, embracing at least some caucus colleagues
who supported his rivals during Labour's leadership contest.
- - - -
Google hits out at Govt over spy bill: The Government has
acknowledged international criticism of its new law around
online state surveillance but internet giant Google says it has
failed to address those concerns.
- - - -
Key presses French for help on UN seat, free trade: Prime
Minister John Key remained pessimistic about New Zealand's
chances of a free trade deal with the EU in the near future
after his meetings with with French President Francois Hollande
and Prime Minister Jean-Marc.
- - - -
Meridian Energy float cost may hit NZ$41.5m: The Government
has driven a harder bargain in setting the fees for selling up
to 49 per cent of Meridian Energy IPO-MEL.NZ but when all
other costs are taken into account the total bill for the float
could still be up to NZ$41.5 million.
- - - -
Fonterra result set to miss forecast: Fonterra's
annual earnings look set to fall short of its prospectus
forecasts when the company reports its result for the July 31
financial year tomorrow.
- - - -
Telecom backs intervention on copper prices: Telecom
, the country's biggest internet and phone company, says
it supports intervention on copper prices if the Government
believes there is evidence the rollout of its NZ$1.5 billion
ultra-fast broadband network is in danger.
- - - -