WELLINGTON, Sept 25 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Claim DOC staffer quit over dam report: Pressure is building on Conservation Minister Nick Smith over claims a Department of Conservation staff member quit "because of his political interference" on a report into a controversial dam proposal.

- - - -

Milk price lift tipped to aid economy: Fonterra's towering new $8.30/kg milk price forecast for 2014 could help New Zealand accomplish what very few other countries could hope to achieve in these tight fiscal times - a reduction in national debt with a side helping of growth.

- - - -

Stay hopeful, first-home buyers urged: Financial experts are urging first-home buyers not to give up hope of entering the property market, even though they now need a greater deposit.

- - - -

Meridian boss has incentive to do well: Meridan Energy IPO-MEL.NZ chief executive Mark Binns' pay package was worth more than $1 million in the past financial year, but he could be in line for much more if the company achieves performance targets in future.

- - - -

Synlait to focus on growing business: Newly listed Synlait Milk is sticking with its profit forecast of NZ$19.67 million for the 2014 financial year and focusing on growth after beating the 2013 forecast by 6.5 per cent.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Labour rockets in poll: Labour's support has jumped under new leader David Cunliffe to the extent that he could form a coalition government and become Prime Minister, if today's Herald-DigiPoll survey figures were translated to an election result.

- - - -

Labour promises to amend Reserve Bank's home loan: Labour is promising to dump the Reserve Bank's new home loan restrictions - for first home buyers only - as the policy begins to bite those looking to get a foot on the first rung of the property ladder.

- - - -

Kiwis happy to support a America's Cup defence: New Zealanders will support their taxpayer dollars going towards any America's Cup defence - but Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce says such talk is premature.

- - - -

Fonterra's record milk price: Fonterra has once again raised its farmgate milk price for the 2013-14 season, this time by 50c to a record $8.30 per kg of milk solids, but warned that its financial performance over the first half would be "significantly lower" than the first half of the previous year.

- - - -

Fletcher plan follows model set by Formica: Fletcher Building chief Mark Adamson says the changes being made at New Zealand's largest listed entity mirror the corporate recovery at Formica Group.