DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
NZ$22m jackpot struck: A Christchurch Lotto buyer has nabbed
NZ$22 million overnight. The lucky winner took out the top
prize in last night's Big Wednesday lotto draw, netting a cool
$22,569,174.
Drought bites into Fonterra earnings: Overseas investors who
see Fonterra as a proxy for New Zealand Inc agriculture
have pumped life back into the dairy heavyweight's unit price
after it deflated on the back of a generally flat 2013 result.
Boom drives plans for workforce expansion: The intention to
hire new staff has reached a level unseen since the global
financial crisis began, according to a new survey. The Hudson
Report, cataloguing hiring expectations in the public and
private sectors for the next quarter, shows that a third (33.7
per cent) of employers intend expanding by the end of the year.
Kathmandu share price soars: Kathmandu's share
price has soared to a record high after it enjoyed the biggest
daily trade volumes in two years.
English continues ASB attack: Finance Minister Bill English
continues to heap blame on ASB for withdrawing loan approvals,
saying it made agreements it probably knew it could not deliver
on.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
NZ UN seat campaign run 'on a shoe string': Prime Minister
John Key says New Zealand is running its campaign for the
Security Council on a shoe string budget compared to its rivals,
Turkey and Spain, but still had some creative tricks up its
sleeve.
Key's Paris milk scare talks: Prime Minister John Key met
the French parent company of infant milk brand Nutricia to
discuss the Fonterra botulism scare while he was in Paris this
week.
America's Cup: Govt plays wait game: The Government is
waiting for the America's Cup to conclude before making a call
on paying for another regatta.
French President enthusiastic at prospect of first NZ visit:
Plans are under way for President Francois Hollande to make a
landmark first visit to New Zealand by a French head of state,
an event aimed at strengthening ties between two countries with
wide but convergent interests in the South Pacific.
KiwiSavers beware - study: An academic is warning savers to
be wary of promises made by KiwiSaver providers after his
research found no evidence local fund managers could time the
market to their favour or systematically beat a global
performance measure.
