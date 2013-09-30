WELLINGTON Oct 1 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
John Key to take day-trip for Abbott catch-up: Prime
Minister John Key will make a quick hop across the Tasman
tomorrow to hold talks with newly elected Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott, but is not expecting anything concrete
from the meeting.
- - - -
Air NZ engineers row nearer resolution: A bid by Air New
Zealand to restructure its engineering operations so
its engineers can undertake all forms of aircraft maintenance
looks closer to resolution after lengthy negotiation, mediation
and Employment Court intervention. The likely resolution would
also resolve the threatened loss of more than 200 engineering
jobs, including 180 jobs related to wide-bodied heavy
maintenance work.
- - - -
Westland Milk payout overcomes drought: West Coast farmers
managed to get through the drought-demoralising 2012-13 season
with a respectable final payout of NZ$6.34 ($5.28) a kilogram of
milk solids. Westland Milk Products' payout and 30 cents a
kilogram retained was up 7 per cent on the opening season
forecast as farmers rode out the worst drought at least in 70
years on the Coast.
- - - -
Ngai Tahu treaty payment top-up in dispute: South Island
tribe Ngai Tahu has entered arbitration with the Crown over a
multi-million dollar top-up to its NZ$170 million Treaty of
Waitangi cash settlement agreed to 15 years ago. The Crown has
already paid Ngai Tahu a NZ$68.5m top-up this year but the
parties are in dispute over how much more the taxpayer should
pay and have started arbitration.
- - - -
Tougher line to protect migrant workers: Reports of alleged
migrant exploitation in Christchurch are being taken seriously
with tougher penalties for taking advantage of vulnerable
workers set to become law, the Government says. However, critics
believe the Labour Inspectorate needs to be beefed up to weed
out poor employers.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Ballot won't stop asset sales - PM: Prime Minister John Key
says the result of next month's referendum on asset sales will
be interesting but won't halt the sale of half stakes in
state-owned power companies and Air New Zealand.
- - - -
New mortgage lending rules come into force: The Reserve
Bank's new mortgage lending restrictions come into force today,
restricting the number of high loan-to-value ratio mortgages
banks can lend.
- - - -
Small business fears over new loan rules: A small business
accounting specialist is warning new bank lending restrictions
which come into force today will make it tougher for people to
buy, grow and fund small businesses.
- - - -
Smaller co-ops outdo Fonterra with payouts: Hokitika dairy
co-operative Westland Milk Products and Waikato's Tatua
outperformed their far larger competitor, Fonterra, for
farmer payouts over the 2012/13 year.
- - - -
By George, he's made a difference: New Zealand's opposition
to becoming a republic has grown since the birth of Prince
George, a Herald Digipoll survey shows, as fewer than one in
three people now think we should break away from the monarchy.
- - - -