WELLINGTON Oct 3 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
No change to Kiwi citizenship status - Aust PM: New
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has made it clear he won't
revisit the plight of Kiwis across the Tasman - and is using his
New Zealand-born wife Margaret to support his hardline stance.
- - - -
Govt awaits ruling over 'copper tax': Prime Minister John
Key says the Government will wait for a Commerce Commission
ruling this month before deciding whether it will press ahead
with its so-called "copper tax".
- - - -
Deal on Solid Energy wrapped up, says English: Finance
Minister Bill English believes the proposal to restructure Solid
Energy is a done deal, dismissing concerns that one of the banks
is not on board.
- - - -
Labour support highest in five years: A new poll has
Labour's support at the highest level in five years, with a big
boost since David Cunliffe became leader. The latest Roy Morgan
poll had Labour up 4.5 percentage points to 37 per cent, the
highest support it had seen in the poll since Helen Clark was
Prime Minister in 2008.
- - - -
New mega ministry's PR costs $220,000: The Ministry for
Primary Industries has spent more than NZ$220,000 ($181,700) on
communications consultants since its creation last year. Figures
provided under the Official Information Act show Senate
Communications has received NZ$175,579, Catchphrase
Communications NZ$30,791 and Network Communication Group
NZ$13,794.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Meridian float backed by researchers: Independent research
house Morningstar has come out in favour of the upcoming
Meridian Energy float, saying it was likely to appeal to
long-term investors seeking yield. But Morningstar said the
company, which accounts for 30 per cent of New Zealand's
electricity output, would be susceptible to political change and
the weather.
- - - -
Len Brown's financial record: Soaring debt, hefty rate
increases and a blow-out in the wages bill have marked Len
Brown's first term as Mayor and Treasurer of the Super City.
- - - -
Rules review sets wide net: lawyer: Supermarkets and service
providers could be caught up in regulations designed to prevent
another finance company collapse if Reserve Bank recommendations
are followed through, a top lawyer has warned.
- - - -
Calls for public services to be funded by local government:
Local Government New Zealand and the New Zealand Initiative are
calling for more public services to be provided by local
government and funded by local taxes.
- - - -
Power price games: Energy Minister Simon Bridges buried bad
news about rising power prices by delaying release of official
figures until just before Parliament went into recess, Labour's
energy spokesman, David Shearer, says. But Mr Bridges says he is
happy to defend National's record on power prices against
Labour's "any day of the week".
- - - -
($1 = 1.2107 New Zealand dollars)