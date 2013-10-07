WELLINGTON Oct 8 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Mortality data makes grim reading for : It will happen to us
all eventually, but health experts say unless Kiwi men make
lifestyle changes they will vastly outnumber the women knocking
on death's door.
- - - -
Multinationals 'find tax optional': Some wealthy
multinationals are thumbing their noses at the taxman and are
not paying their fair share of tax, according to Labour.
- - -
Telecom mobile 4G has choice of service at a price: Telecom
is upgrading the "brains" behind its mobile network
while it rolls out its new 4G technology, so it can prioritise
different types of data traffic.
- - - -
Quake costs top NZ$100 million: The cost to the Government
of the Cook Strait earthquakes is expected to hit as high as
NZ$100 million, Treasury says.
- - - -
Free trade: Key in last-minute US talks: John Key held
eleventh hour talks with United States Trade representative Mike
Froman last night as he prepared to chair crucial free-trade
talks today.
- - - -
Z Energy celebrates being freed from Rena action: Z Energy
says it is pleased the High Court has removed it as a
defendant in a legal fight taken by the Dutch company which
removed oil from the stricken Rena.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Key seeks sideline meeting with Putin at Apec: Prime
Minister John Key will seek an opportunity today to speak with
Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Apec in
Bali.
- - - -
Info not safe with Govt: Cunliffe: Almost 100,000 Kiwis have
had personal details accidentally released under National, says
Labour leader.
- - - -
Census calls rail loop into question: Statistics Minister
Maurice Williamson says new Census data which show that New
Zealand population growth has halved since the last Census could
prompt revision of Auckland's infrastructure plans such as an
increase in high-rise apartments and the construction of a city
rail loop.
- - - -
No lolly scrambles, says English: Finance Minister Bill
English has warned hard-won gains that saw the Government's
year-end finances come in better than forecast would be wiped
out under Labour's "lolly scramble" policies.
- - - -
Let's not be hasty on TPP, Key cautions: Prime Minister John
Key says there is only one chance to get a comprehensive Trans
Pacific Partnership and it would be worth waiting a little
longer to get one.
- - - -
Carl's Jr winning full-price custom: In the
ultra-competitive fast-food environment, Carl's Jr is providing
Restaurant Brands with a way to avoid the
heavy-discounting trap that has been plaguing the market, says
chief executive Russel Creedy.
- - - -