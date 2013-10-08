WELLINGTON Oct 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key tips big benefits from trade deal: Prime Minister John Key has wrapped up his three-day trip to Bali on a high note, announcing talks for an Asia Pacific trade bloc are "on track" for completion by the end of the year.

- - - -

Call to link pension age to longevity: The Government is expected to be told today that the age of eligibility for NZ Super should rise over time in line with increasing longevity.

- - - -

Generational pay gap evident in figures: Young workers have been missing out on the big pay rises awarded to their older counterparts - but there is a warning that pressure is building for a catchup.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Key raises issue of Kiwi protestors with Putin: Prime Minister John Key raised the issue of the New Zealand Arctic protestors with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Apec in Bali, Indonesia, but it was not by way of protesting their treatment.

- - - -

More Kiwis feel insecure about work - study: Almost a third of Kiwi workers are either unemployed or in insecure work, a study says.

- - - -

Trans Pacific nations set deadline: The 12 Trans Pacific Partnership country leaders emerged from a meeting in Bali last night saying they wanted to finish negotiations on the trade and investment pact by the end of the year.

- - - -

No reply as Abano tells Hutson to name price: A call by Abano Healthcare for former director Peter Hutson to come up with a price for his half of their jointly owned audiology business has failed to illicit a public response.

- - - -

Plan for UK elderly village: A New Zealand-controlled retirement village business is expanding its British investments, building a new 115 million London project.