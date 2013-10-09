WELLINGTON Oct 10 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Joyce fails NZQA over cheating allegations: An internal
investigation into the New Zealand Qualifications Authority's
handling of an essay cheating scandal has uncovered mistakes by
the organisation after it kept its minister in the dark.
- - - -
Labour's $10,000 pay-rise promise: The Government's
lowest-paid workers are being promised a $10,000-a-year pay rise
under a Labour government.
- - - -
Airport sale no cash cow for Infratil: Infrastructure
investor Infratil might only receive a "token gesture"
from its proposed sale of Prestwick airport in Scotland, which
was valued at over $100 million about 13 years ago.
- - - -
Low worker engagement holds NZ back: study: New Zealand's
low level of employee engagement poses a barrier to global
competitiveness and economic success, a new study says.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Prepare NZ$200k nest egg - govt report: New Zealanders will
need as much as $200,000 in savings to augment NZ Super payments
and provide a comfortable old age, but some low income New
Zealanders have little chance of reaching that target, the
Retirement Commission has warned.
- - - -
New home plan no quick fix: The first batch of 6000 new
homes for fast-track residential development in Auckland has
been hailed a significant step by the Government but got a
lukewarm response from property experts and opposition parties.
- - - -
ASX fishing for NZ listings: Australia's stock exchange
has ramped up its interest in New Zealand companies as
it looks to attract more firms to list across the Ditch.
- - - -
American chemical giant out of NZ court case: An American
chemicals giant -- Dow Chemicals -- has been told it can
not intervene in a High Court case which will determine whether
"mutant" genes can be created outside of laboratories in New
Zealand.
- - - -
NZ growth tipped among strongest: New Zealand will rank
among the strongest-growing of the advanced economies this year
and next year, according to the International Monetary Fund's
annual World Economic Outlook.
- - - -
Battle for Hawaii holidaymakers heats up as Air NZ adds: The
airline battle over flying to Hawaii is stepping up with Air New
Zealand adding more flights to the increasingly popular
holiday destination.
- - - -