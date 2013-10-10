WELLINGTON Oct 11 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Mixed views on MRP buyback: Mighty River Power has
been accused of buying back shares in an effort to boost
confidence in the Meridian partial float but the company, the
Government and some market analysts say a buyback at this time
is in the company's best interests.
- - - -
Forestry heartens East Coast economy: Forestry is delivering
a massive economic benefit to the Gisborne region and, with an
expected boom in log exports, by 2020 one in 10 people could
earn a living from the sector, according to a new economic
study.
- - - -
Vodafone's chief presses need for broadband speed: Vodafone
has been knocked back by the Government in its appeal for a
faster, low-cost ultrafast broadband plan to sell to consumers.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
New work rights for foreign students: Low-quality education
providers will face the axe and universities and schools
considered "high quality" will enjoy privileges, including the
ability to offer prioritised visa processing to students.
- - - -
Auckland affordability edges up: Housing Minister Nick Smith
says there's no housing crisis in Auckland or Christchurch.
- - - -
PM stands by his warning on Chorus: Prime Minister John Key
stands by his comments that network company Chorus
could "go broke" if a Commerce Commission recommendation to cut
internet prices is adopted.
- - - -
Withers defends MRP buyback: Mighty River Power's
NZ$50 million share buyback is more about the company's strong
balance sheet than politics, says chairwoman Joan Withers.
- - - -