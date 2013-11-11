WELLINGTON Nov 12 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Sri Lanka block calls unheeded: Calls for the Government to
block Sri Lanka's chairing of the Commonwealth in protest at
human rights abuses have gone unheeded.
- - - -
Support grows for capital gains tax: A new poll shows New
Zealanders could be ready for a capital gains tax, seeing it as
more fair and more effective than lending restrictions, despite
the Government ruling it out.
- - - -
Baycorp wipes NZ$3.5m in debt: Debt collection agency
Baycorp has been forced to wipe out NZ$3.5 million of
outstanding debt after the Commerce Commission believed it had
breached the Fair Trading Act.
- - - -
Chinese steel's quality in doubt: Particular care needs to
be taken that unproven or inferior-quality prefabricated steel
is not brought into the Christchurch commercial rebuild, warns a
structural steel association.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Big spending points to Xmas boom: Swipe-happy consumers are
paving the way for what may be the strongest Christmas trading
period in years.
- - - -
Key says Chogm unease won't prevent visit to Sri Lanka:
Prime Minister John Key says calls to block Sri Lanka taking
over as the chair of the Commonwealth because of human rights
concerns are likely to be fruitless because it is an automatic
position for the host of the biennial Commonwealth Heads of
Government meeting.
- - - -
Home loans cool as bank checks bite, says analyst: There are
early signs the Reserve Bank's lending restrictions are cooling
the home loan market but it may be months before the full impact
is known, says an analyst.
- - - -
Telecom switches on 4G network: Telecom switched on
its 4G mobile internet services overnight in Auckland,
Wellington and Christchurch but still can't say when customers
outside those centres will get access to the faster services.
- - - -
Investor backs Kiwi Income deal: An institutional investor
welcomed Commonwealth Bank of Australia's $70.6 million offer to
internalise the management of Kiwi Income Property Trust
KIP.NZ>.
- - - -
Fonterra units falling: Units in the Fonterra Shareholders'
Fund traded at their lowest point in just under a year
after the dairy co-op said it had factored in a NZ$157 million
loss provision for the first quarter because higher milk prices
had affected its profit margins.
- - - -