WELLINGTON Nov 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Sri Lanka block calls unheeded: Calls for the Government to block Sri Lanka's chairing of the Commonwealth in protest at human rights abuses have gone unheeded.

- - - -

Support grows for capital gains tax: A new poll shows New Zealanders could be ready for a capital gains tax, seeing it as more fair and more effective than lending restrictions, despite the Government ruling it out.

- - - -

Baycorp wipes NZ$3.5m in debt: Debt collection agency Baycorp has been forced to wipe out NZ$3.5 million of outstanding debt after the Commerce Commission believed it had breached the Fair Trading Act.

- - - -

Chinese steel's quality in doubt: Particular care needs to be taken that unproven or inferior-quality prefabricated steel is not brought into the Christchurch commercial rebuild, warns a structural steel association.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Big spending points to Xmas boom: Swipe-happy consumers are paving the way for what may be the strongest Christmas trading period in years.

- - - -

Key says Chogm unease won't prevent visit to Sri Lanka: Prime Minister John Key says calls to block Sri Lanka taking over as the chair of the Commonwealth because of human rights concerns are likely to be fruitless because it is an automatic position for the host of the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

- - - -

Home loans cool as bank checks bite, says analyst: There are early signs the Reserve Bank's lending restrictions are cooling the home loan market but it may be months before the full impact is known, says an analyst.

- - - -

Telecom switches on 4G network: Telecom switched on its 4G mobile internet services overnight in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch but still can't say when customers outside those centres will get access to the faster services.

- - - -

Investor backs Kiwi Income deal: An institutional investor welcomed Commonwealth Bank of Australia's $70.6 million offer to internalise the management of Kiwi Income Property Trust KIP.NZ>.

- - - -

Fonterra units falling: Units in the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund traded at their lowest point in just under a year after the dairy co-op said it had factored in a NZ$157 million loss provision for the first quarter because higher milk prices had affected its profit margins.