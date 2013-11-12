WELLINGTON Nov 13 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has hit back at speculation his airline was racing to take Virgin Australia private. Luxon said it was important the Australian airline remain an independent, listed entity.

Oil giant Anadarko's corporate affairs manager Alan Seay is refusing to meet with Maori at Raglan over exploratory drilling 110 nautical miles west of Raglan after objecting to comments made at last week's public meeting.

A landlords group has questioned whether the Labour Party's Kiwibuild policy is the answer to Christchurch's housing shortage.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

The Labour Party owns nearly $5 million worth of property - and taxpayers are footing the bill for five offices rented back to MPs.

Legislation to allow the building of a NZ$402 million international-standard convention centre in Auckland passed its third and final reading in Parliament.

First-home buyers are panic buying to get on the property ladder since the mortgage lending restrictions came in, property experts say. The buyers are opting for anything they can afford to secure their pre-approved mortgage after the Reserve Bank implemented restrictions on loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) under which most home buyers must have at least a 20 per cent deposit.

Growing numbers of private jets are coming to New Zealand, prompting corporate aircraft handlers to build a new terminal in Queenstown.