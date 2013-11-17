WELLINGTON Nov 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Air NZ shares sale timing 'arrogant': The Government selling 20 per cent of Air New Zealand days before an asset sales referendum has been labelled a cynical "two-finger salute" to the public.

Protesters' flotilla awaits drillship: A flotilla of protesters is promising to defend the ocean from deep-sea oil exploration as an Anadarko vessel sets a course for their location.

Fonterra considers new quality benchmark: Fonterra's botulism scare has damaged New Zealand's reputation as a quality producer of dairy products, but for companies of all kinds the dairy giant's false alarm could prove salutary.

Vodafone and Telecom defend trade-in offers: Vodafone and Telecom are defending their right to offer trade-ins on mobile phones after it emerged that both companies had been refused licences to deal in secondhand goods.

'Shop around' for home insurance: The boss of AA Insurance warns premiums could soar even higher unless everyone involved plays their part - including apathetic consumers, who need to shop around more.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Key raises disappearances at talks: Prime Minister John Key has wound up his Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting with a one on one with host country Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapksa, saying he had not sugar-coated concerns over human rights.

Air NZ shares sell before referendum: Opposition parties are warning of damage to the national interest, higher fares and even a second taxpayer bailout after the Government put another slice of Air New Zealand on the block.

Strong demand tipped for Govt sale of Air NZ: Strong demand is expected for the Government's sell-down of its stake in Air New Zealand, but analysts are warning of the key risks facing the airline industry - from rising fuel costs and currency pressure to terrorist attacks, aircraft accidents and disease pandemics.

ACC fund doubles to $24.6 billion: The amount of money managed by the Accident Compensation Corporation has more than doubled in the past five years and it is now New Zealand's largest investment manager - outstripping the New Zealand Superannuation Fund.

Infratil pushes on with $64m buyback of shares: Infratil , the listed infrastructure investor, will continue with a buyback worth about $64 million after putting the plan on ice last month while it mulled another transaction.