DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Canterbury shake shows The Gap under stress: The latest earthquake to jolt Cantabrians shows there is enough stress in the region to create further shakes, says a leading scientist.

- - - -

Wealthy likely to gain edge as banks compete: Lending restrictions aimed at curbing house price inflation could prove a boon for wealthier New Zealanders and property investors at the expense of first-home buyers.

- - - -

Hopes high for big new deep sea oil discoveries: United States oil giant Anadarko is about to kick off a NZ$100 million effort to find "world-scale" oil or gas fields, with one exploration well off Taranaki, to be followed by another in the Canterbury Basin early next year.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Nothing false about showing fast food in best light, says watchdog: The real-life appearance of fast food doesn't have to match up with how it looks in the ads, the advertising watchdog has ruled.

- - - -

Key presses NZ message on trade: Prime Minister John Key will return to New Zealand today hopeful his pleas on trade were heeded despite domestic political turmoil in Thailand distracting his host, Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

- - - -

Hot competition for SkyCity convention centre: The planned SkyCity convention centre will face hot competition around the region.

- - - -

Air NZ price good for Govt: Prime Minister John Key said he is hopeful of hitting the NZ$5 billion mark for the Government's state asset sale programme after the Air NZ share sell off.