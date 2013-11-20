WELLINGTON Nov 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

New seat might be marked for Craig: Draft seat boundaries for the next two elections will be made public today, with a probable new Upper Harbour seat in Auckland that National may earmark for the Conservatives' Colin Craig.

Drilling about to start if Anadarko sticks to plans: Anadarko intends to start drilling New Zealand's deepest exploratory oil well some time today - but the crew of a tiny sailing boat will be doing their best to thwart the company's plans.

Xero punished as interim loss extended: Wellington software firm Xero has posted a NZ$17.1 million loss for the September half year, NZ$10 million more than the previous half-year loss.

Kirk set to take helm on Kathmandu board: Outdoor clothing and equipment company Kathmandu remains confident, despite uncertain economic conditions for retailers.

Online trading helps out in rough Patch: Pumpkin Patch is prepared for a bleak Christmas trading period as first-quarter sales fail to pick up in the face of stiff competition, sending its shares down nearly 9 per cent.

Sanford fails to make forecast: Listed seafood company Sanford has failed to land its revised full-year profit forecast by about NZ$3 million, posting a total NZ$20.4m annual profit.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

'Huge wave' of building work on way: Making houses more affordable in Auckland will require far more land to be freed up after a new Government report showed an unprecedented construction boom that builders say will stretch the building industry to its limits.

Govt asset-sale shares drop: The Government's asset sales programme suffered another knock yesterday with shares in Mighty River Power, Meridian and Air New Zealand all falling.

Fonterra HQ deal stuns investors: Investors were unimpressed with giant listed landlord Goodman Property Trust which announced its NZ$92.6 million purchase of the planned new Fonterra headquarters at its half-year result yesterday.

OECD: House prices a risk: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is pointing to New Zealand's house prices, labour costs and external deficit as indicators of potential financial vulnerability.

Air NZ keen to take seat on Virgin Australia's board: Air New Zealand says it will take up a seat on the Virgin Australia board if offered as it deepens its commitment across the Tasman.