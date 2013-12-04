WELLINGTON Dec 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

New ACT leader or new party?: Talk about a new right wing political party is being revived amid the latest body blow to ACT after leader John Banks was sent to trial over electoral fraud allegations.

English admits asset sales won't meet top target: Bill English insists the asset sales programme remains a success, despite reducing the amount it is expected to raise as shares hit record lows.

NZX boom yields little benefit for power firms: Mighty River Power and Meridian Energy share prices hit record lows yesterday, despite the New Zealand stock exchange's best year of trading in a quarter of a century.

PGG Wrightson targets South America: Despite being a Chinese-controlled company, listed firm PGG Wrightson is not shying away from a growth plan that targets South America much more than China.

NZ's biggest sporting scandal: NZ stars targeted in cricket cheating probe: A global anti-corruption unit investigating cricket match-fixing is poised to blow the lid off the biggest sporting scandal in New Zealand's history.

Rodney Hide's fans keen for a comeback after Banks' departure: Former Act leader Rodney Hide is being courted by supporters in the party to make a comeback in Epsom to replace outgoing leader John Banks, the Herald understands.

Adams takes swipe at Vodafone stance: Communications Minister Amy Adams has opened fire on Vodafone, saying the telecommunications giant silently backed the so-called "copper tax" coalition but left consumer groups and smaller New Zealand firms to front the campaign.

Labour: We will lift super age to 67: Labour would raise the age of eligibility for New Zealand Superannuation to 67, make KiwiSaver compulsory for employees and increase the KiwiSaver contribution rate if voted into power.

Govt passes finance company licensing law: The Government has passed a new law requiring finance companies to be licensed but they will have until May 2015 to comply - nine years after the first finance company collapsed.