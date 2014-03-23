WELLINGTON, March 24 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Mana waits to see Internet Party ideas: The Mana Party is
taking a rain check on linking up with Kim Dotcom's Internet
Party until it sees its candidates, its policy planks and gets
an assurance it is committed to a change of government.
- - - -
Kiwis pay extra high mortgages over 'risk': Kiwi home buyers
pay more for their mortgages than most of the rest of the world.
- - - -
Banks respond to lifting deposit rates: Banks have hiked
mortgage rates across the board, but savers salivating over an
accompanying rise in deposit rates might not reap the full
rewards.
- - - -
Festival lights up capital stats: The Doctor Who symphony
and the Power Plant light show proved the biggest drawcards at
this year's New Zealand Festival, as far as Wellington business
was concerned.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Dotcom show wears thin for Kiwis: New Zealanders are split
over whether the Government should allow Kim Dotcom to stay in
New Zealand even if he loses his extradition court case later
this year, a Herald-DigiPoll survey has found.
- - - -
Sanctions against Russia symbolic, McCully admits: New
Zealand's modest travel sanctions over Russia's annexation of
Crimea from Ukraine are largely symbolic, says Foreign Minister
Murray McCully.
- - - -
Foreign bids for NZ assets tipped to rise: More foreign
buyers are likely to make bids for New Zealand assets this year
with China at the forefront, according to a report by Chapman
Tripp.
- - - -
Genesis no 'ugly duckling': Genesis Energy chief
executive Albert Brantley, speaking at the launch of the Genesis
Energy offer, complained about the company being labelled the
"ugly duckling" of the state's three power generators.
- - - -
Hotel operator planning up to NZ$50 million investment in
New Zealand: Choice Hotels, which operates in 40 New
Zealand locations, is looking for seven to eight new properties
worth NZ$40 million to NZ$50 million this year.
- - - -
Petroleum firm stoush heads back into court: A long-running
and acrimonious dispute between two rich-lister shareholders of
Greymouth Petroleum and their former colleague at the oil and
gas company is heading back to court this week with multiple
appeals due to be heard in Wellington.
- - - -