DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Mana waits to see Internet Party ideas: The Mana Party is taking a rain check on linking up with Kim Dotcom's Internet Party until it sees its candidates, its policy planks and gets an assurance it is committed to a change of government.

- - - -

Kiwis pay extra high mortgages over 'risk': Kiwi home buyers pay more for their mortgages than most of the rest of the world.

- - - -

Banks respond to lifting deposit rates: Banks have hiked mortgage rates across the board, but savers salivating over an accompanying rise in deposit rates might not reap the full rewards.

- - - -

Festival lights up capital stats: The Doctor Who symphony and the Power Plant light show proved the biggest drawcards at this year's New Zealand Festival, as far as Wellington business was concerned.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Dotcom show wears thin for Kiwis: New Zealanders are split over whether the Government should allow Kim Dotcom to stay in New Zealand even if he loses his extradition court case later this year, a Herald-DigiPoll survey has found.

- - - -

Sanctions against Russia symbolic, McCully admits: New Zealand's modest travel sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine are largely symbolic, says Foreign Minister Murray McCully.

- - - -

Foreign bids for NZ assets tipped to rise: More foreign buyers are likely to make bids for New Zealand assets this year with China at the forefront, according to a report by Chapman Tripp.

- - - -

Genesis no 'ugly duckling': Genesis Energy chief executive Albert Brantley, speaking at the launch of the Genesis Energy offer, complained about the company being labelled the "ugly duckling" of the state's three power generators.

- - - -

Hotel operator planning up to NZ$50 million investment in New Zealand: Choice Hotels, which operates in 40 New Zealand locations, is looking for seven to eight new properties worth NZ$40 million to NZ$50 million this year.

- - - -

Petroleum firm stoush heads back into court: A long-running and acrimonious dispute between two rich-lister shareholders of Greymouth Petroleum and their former colleague at the oil and gas company is heading back to court this week with multiple appeals due to be heard in Wellington.