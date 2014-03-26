WELLINGTON, March 27 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST
MPs warned of internet censorship risk: Proposed laws to
clamp down on online abuse could instead spark digital
censorship, Telecom has warned.
Launch day for Kim Dotcom's Internet Party: Kim Dotcom's
Internet Party will launch this afternoon with a call for
members at the Dotcom mansion in Coatesville, Auckland.
Haast toll road investors pay visit: The controversial $230
million Haast-Hollyford toll road is gaining momentum with its
international investors visiting the West Coast this week to
meet community leaders.
Rarotonga extends Air NZ flights deal: Rarotonga has
extended its multimillion-dollar contract with Air New Zealand
to provide flights to the Cook Islands from Australia
and the United States, but New Zealand's foreign affairs
minister has guaranteed New Zealand aid money is not going to
the airline.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Microsoft opposes cyberbully law change: Microsoft is
opposing a proposal to allow cyberbullying victims to take
complaints to court, saying it would set a different standard
for online abuse in New Zealand compared to playground abuse.
Genesis Energy pricing strong: The share price for Genesis
Energy will likely be set in the mid to upper end of
its range in light of the Government's decision to sell up to
the full 49 per cent, say analysts.
Treasury focus on value for money: As the Crown's balance
sheet approaches a quarter of a trillion dollars, managing those
assets and the risks is becoming more important, says the
Treasury.
Auckland landlords lead in capital gains: Auckland landlords
are making more capital gains off their rental properties than
those elsewhere, a trend predicted to speed up in the next few
years.
