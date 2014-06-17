WELLINGTON, June 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

No New Zealand forces to Iraq, says Key: Prime Minister John Key has ruled out sending New Zealand special forces soldiers to Iraq as the United States mulls options in response to an unfolding crisis there.

Labour plans greater primary sector leadership role: Labour will establish an advisory group to make recommendations directly to ministers as it seeks to play a greater leadership role in the primary sector if it is able to form a government in the next election.

Log lag puts forest jobs at risk: Export log prices are falling fast and could knock smaller and more remote forests out of the market, putting hundreds of forestry jobs at risk, industry sources say.

New investment chief for Super Fund: The $25 billion New Zealand Superannuation Fund has a new investment boss. Matt Whineray, 44, has been appointed to the newly created role of chief investment officer for the fund, which was created to help pay for the government's future superannuation costs.

Going long distance for first home: Would-be first home buyers are renting in Auckland, but opting to buy investment properties on the city's outskirts or beyond which are more in their price range.

Investor caution urged over rash of new IPOs: The boss of New Zealand's financial regulator is urging investors to approach a rush of stock exchange listings, including some high-risk technology companies, with caution.

Sky launches video-on-demand service: Sky Television has unveiled a new subscription video-on-demand service that will be free for MySky customers and available for one-off purchases on tablets and mobile phones by non-Sky subscribers.