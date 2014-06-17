WELLINGTON, June 18 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
No New Zealand forces to Iraq, says Key: Prime Minister John
Key has ruled out sending New Zealand special forces soldiers to
Iraq as the United States mulls options in response to an
unfolding crisis there.
- - - -
Labour plans greater primary sector leadership role: Labour
will establish an advisory group to make recommendations
directly to ministers as it seeks to play a greater leadership
role in the primary sector if it is able to form a government in
the next election.
- - - -
Log lag puts forest jobs at risk: Export log prices are
falling fast and could knock smaller and more remote forests out
of the market, putting hundreds of forestry jobs at risk,
industry sources say.
- - - -
New investment chief for Super Fund: The $25 billion New
Zealand Superannuation Fund has a new investment boss. Matt
Whineray, 44, has been appointed to the newly created role of
chief investment officer for the fund, which was created to help
pay for the government's future superannuation costs.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Going long distance for first home: Would-be first home
buyers are renting in Auckland, but opting to buy investment
properties on the city's outskirts or beyond which are more in
their price range.
- - - -
Investor caution urged over rash of new IPOs: The boss of
New Zealand's financial regulator is urging investors to
approach a rush of stock exchange listings, including some
high-risk technology companies, with caution.
- - - -
Sky launches video-on-demand service: Sky Television
has unveiled a new subscription video-on-demand service
that will be free for MySky customers and available for one-off
purchases on tablets and mobile phones by non-Sky subscribers.
- - - -