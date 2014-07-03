WELLINGTON, July 4 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Mfat official takes blame for diplomat bungle: A mid-level
foreign affairs official appears set to take the blame for an
incident in which a foreign diplomat accused of attempted rape
was allowed to leave the country, a move his government thought
had New Zealand's blessing.
- - - -
SkyCity thinking big for convention centre: SkyCity
Entertainment Group has acquired all the central
Auckland land needed for its larger convention centre.
- - - -
Wynyard developer chosen: Property developer Willis Bond &
Co has won the tender to develop the first residential precinct
at the Wynyard Quarter in downtown Auckland. The project, which
will cost at least half a billion dollars and employ thousands
of people, is part of a major mixed-used development of housing,
offices, shops and public spaces on Auckland's waterfront.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Sex-case diplomat asks for delay: The Malaysian diplomat
Muhammad Rizalman bin Ismail facing charges for sexual assault
wants his return to New Zealand to be deferred until after
Ramadan.
- - - -
Auckland waterfront plan slammed as 'ghettos for the rich':
Up to 600 new apartments, townhouses and duplexes in 17
blocks, six to nine levels high, are planned in the now open
areas around Wynyard Quarter but one politician has criticised
the scheme as creating "ghettos for the rich".
- - - -
Slingshot opens up Netflix to Kiwis: Slingshot has just made
it a lot easier for its customers to access television and movie
streaming websites like Netflix and BBC iPlayer that are
normally blocked to this country's internet users.
- - - -
Wellington to get boutique village for aged: Ryman
Healthcare, the country's biggest listed retirement
village operator and developer, has bought land in Wellington
which it plans to turn into a boutique village.
- - - -