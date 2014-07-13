WELLINGTON, July 14 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
Royal tour 'failed to boost monarchy': Crowds turned out in
the rain in their thousands to catch a glimpse of the Duke and
Duchess of Cambridge, but republicans claim the public got
carried away and that the royal tour had little effect on
support for the monarchy.
- - - -
Politics part of Maori life, says likely leader: One of the
women vying to replace retiring Maori Party co-leader Tariana
Turia says the fact all three contenders are new to national
politics will not undermine the party because politics is
"innate" in Maori life.
- - - -
Movies popular but many saving on snacks; American movie box
office takings may be plummeting but New Zealanders are still
flocking to the flicks, with top 20 takings remaining steady
over the last two years.
- - - -
Investor keeps Windflow turning: Christchurch's struggling
wind turbine manufacturer Windflow Technology bought
itself a bit more survival time this week with the issue of
preference shares to its lifesaving shareholder David Iles.
- - - -
Litigation risk for tech IPOs: New Zealand technology
companies could be unwittingly heading into a "perfect storm" of
intellectual property litigation risk as they rush to float on
the sharemarket, an IP expert says.
- - - -
Record housing figures for city: The country's largest house
sales website showed Auckland's asking price hit a new all-time
record of NZ$732,240 last month.
- - - -
Dairy's $14.3b boost to the regions: New Zealand's regional
economies earned about NZ$14.3 billion from dairy farms in
2013-2014, taking the lion's share of national dairy earnings,
industry group DairyNZ said.
- - - -