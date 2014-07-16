WELLINGTON, July 17 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Red-zoned provinces: Swaths of provincial New Zealand could
be effectively "red zoned' as local councils are forced to
abandon their shrinking and ageing communities, a new report
says.
National holds on to huge lead: National appears to be
tightening its grip on the election, with our latest poll
cementing its massive lead. Today's stuff.co.nz/Ipsos Political
poll has National on 54.8 per cent support - a staggering
30-point lead over Labour, but down 1.7 points from our last
poll.
Infratil's review may lead to sale: NZX-listed Infratil
has moved further down the strategic review road which
could see it sell some of its Australian-based energy assets,
possibly worth about A$280 million (NZ$298m) and a sale is seen
as likely, according to one analyst.
Port of Tauranga wins Southern Star deal: Global shipping
firm Maersk says its decision to shift its Southern Star service
from Auckland back to Tauranga is part of a revamp of
its services, including a new one that will be announced within
two weeks.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Greens woo business with R&D aid: The Green Party is
attempting to boost its economic credentials by making a
business-friendly promise to hand out $1 billion more in tax
breaks and grants to help New Zealand companies focus on
innovation.
Labour reassures makeup users on testing ban: Labour is
reassuring consumers that a proposed ban on cosmetics tested on
animals will not strip popular makeup and beauty brands from New
Zealand shelves.
OCR tipped to rise next week: Economists still expect the
Reserve Bank to raise its official cash rate to 3.5 per cent
next week, but are questioning the case for another increase
before the end of the year, following benign inflation numbers
in the June quarter and export dairy prices dropping with a
thud.
Netflix tipped to head into Australasia by the middle of
next year: Film and TV streaming website Netflix could
be launched in New Zealand and Australia by the middle of next
year, according to reports.
