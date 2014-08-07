WELLINGTON Aug 8 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Wellington apartment demand sinks: Earthquake-prone
buildings and high body corporate fees have seen demand for
apartments in Wellington plummet as house prices in the region
continue their downward trend, according to valuation service
QV.
- - - -
Green party announce transport policy: Aucklanders may be
the biggest beneficiaries of the Green Party's transport policy
which will see NZ$10.4 billion invested in the country's public
transport.
- - - -
Unions converting financial goals with a surplus: New
Zealand's rugby unions have "side-stepped" their past financial
challenges, producing their second combined surplus in at least
six years.
- - - -
Fish oil firm earnings 'set to grow fast': Fish oil company
SeaDragon's prospects have "increased significantly" in
the past few months, a report from research firm Edison says.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
'Crude stats' show foreigners own only 2% of farmland: Prime
Minister John Key made an assurance no more than 2 per cent of
New Zealand's farmland was foreign-owned as controversy
continues over the sale of Lochinver Station near Taupo to
Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin.
- - - -
Bright Spark - Telecom changes name: Simon Moutter today
hoists a new flag up Telecom's mast, marking its tack
away from two decades as New Zealand's safe and stodgy
telecommunications provider.
- - - -
Brian Henry admits market manipulation - FMA: Diligent Board
Member Services founder Brian Henry has admitted to
market manipulation and will pay a NZ$130,000 penalty after
settling with the Financial Markets Authority, the regulator
says.
- - - -