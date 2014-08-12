WELLINGTON Aug 13 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Sales of homes slow in capital: Wellington's housing market
is the puny weakling of the main cities, according to the latest
real estate statistics.
- - - -
ASB rethinks rate rise date: The recent dive in dairy prices
and a still high dollar mean the Reserve Bank is expected to
hold the official cash rate steady till March next year, say ASB
Bank economists.
- - - -
Capital flood a curse and blessing: Infratil: Infratil
says the strategic review of its Infratil Energy
Australia (IEA) assets, including Lumo Energy, will be completed
within a month.
- - - -
Rich pickings for Kiwi wine exports: New Zealand is the only
"major grape-producing country" with a rise in volume and value
of wine exports for the first quarter of the year.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Hong Kong buyers pay NZ$65.5m for three office towers: A
wealthy Hong Kong family have bought three office towers in
Auckland's CBD for NZ$65.5 million in one of the biggest
property deals of the year.
- - - -
Place your bets - on SkyCity's annual result: Significant
news will emerge from SkyCity Entertainment Group when
its annual result is revealed this morning, with the NZ$402
million international convention centre potentially at the heart
of it.
- - - -
Big push to boost events industry: More than NZ$2 million a
year will be spent to almost double the economic spinoff from
Auckland's business events sector to NZ$430 million annually in
the next decade.
- - - -
Asia interest tipped to fuel buy-up boom: New Zealand could
be on the cusp of a big lift in mergers and acquisitions
activity, driven in part by increasing Asian interest in local
companies, says the UBS NZ's executive director of investment
banking, Andrew Fredericks.
- - - -
Dairy conversions, urban sprawl drive down numbers of sheep:
We've been the butt of sheep jokes for generations, but New
Zealand's flock is in decline. Dry conditions in the northern
North Island and changes in land use in the South Island saw
sheep numbers fall by 3.2 per cent over the 2013-14 season, Beef
and Lamb New Zealand said.
- - - -