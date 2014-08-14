WELLINGTON Aug 15 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Labour at new low: poll: Labour has plumbed new depths in
our latest poll as the election takes an ugly turn after a day
rocked by allegations of blackmail, dirty politics and pushing
and shoving on the campaign trail.
- - - -
Key stands by Judith Collins, staffer as threats fly: Prime
Minister John Key is standing by Justice Minister Judith Collins
and former "black ops man" Jason Ede after Nicky Hager's book
alleged extensive collusion between the Government and
Right-wing attack blogs.
- - - -
Flat demand for power generates uncertainty: National grid
company Transpower has posted a NZ$184 million profit in the
June year, down NZ$18m from the previous year, saying it has
come to the end of its big projects to make the grid more
reliable.
- - - -
Software firm welcomes high-profile investment: Trade Me
founder Sam Morgan's further investment in listed Christchurch
crime analytics software firm Wynyard Group is a "great
endorsement" for the company.
- - - -
Healthy earnings at Vital property trust: Investing in
Australia's private medical market is paying off for
trans-Tasman healthcare real estate fund Vital Healthcare
Property Trust.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Colin Craig: A mission to get to Parliament: Conservative
leader and millionaire Colin Craig will keep on spending his
savings to get into Parliament no matter what the outcome this
election.
- - - -
Dirty Politics: 'That's fine' - Key relaxed on hack by spin
doctor: Prime Minister John Key is backing spin doctor Jason Ede
over claims he accessed Labour's membership records - but said
that even if he did "it would be fine".
- - - -
House prices picked to keep rising: Rising interest rates
have yet to dent people's expectations that house prices will
continue to rise over the year ahead, especially in Auckland and
Canterbury.
- - - -
Pressure on to ease Tasman travel: Pressure is building to
make travel easier between Australia and New Zealand, a move
that could help fill a million empty seats each year on flights
across the Tasman.
