WELLINGTON Aug 19 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
More email nasties to come, Nats warned: Thousands of emails
backing up Nicky Hager's dirty tricks allegations could be drip
fed between now and the election, threatening to derail
National's campaign. An anonymous website yesterday posted
screen grabs from a handful of the emails hacked from shock jock
blogger Cameron Slater with the promise of more to come.
- - - -
Meridian to pay special dividend: Meridian Energy
is paying a special dividend of 2 cents a share after posting a
solid profit of NZ$229.8 million (US$194.71 million) for the
June year, even as household power bills went down slightly in
the past year. And depending on what happens in next month's
election and if the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter stays open,
shareholders could be in line for another windfall later next
year, with Meridian dangling the possibility of an extra
dividend or a share buyback.
- - - -
Compensation boosts Contact's profit: The election looms as
the dominant force unsettling Contact Energy, despite
the electricity retailer announcing the conclusion of major
capital expenditure and a focus on dividends, analysts say.
Contact reported yesterday a profit after tax of NZ$234 million
for the year to June 30, a 17.6 percent increase on last year.
- - - -
Targets on the line with pre-election economic update: One
of Bill English's key targets will go on the line today with the
final major economic update before the election. The Treasury
will deliver the pre-election economic and fiscal update
(Prefu), which will provide a fresh set of economic forecasts
just a month out from the election.
- - - -
Ngai Tahu appeal disappoints farmers: Ngai Tahu's NZ$400
million investment in a North Canterbury dairy conversion meant
an Environment Court appeal to restrictions on its plans was
inevitable, farming and environmental groups say.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Calls for Collins to resign over Dirty Politics row:
Government figures continued to come under pressure over Dirty
Politics allegations yesterday, with Justice Minister Judith
Collins facing calls for her resignation over claims she
contributed to blogger Cameron Slater's vindictive hounding of a
public servant.
- - - -
Revealed: Slater's messages with former prostitute: The
ex-prostitute who dug dirt for Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater
offered up personal information about a top businessman and
other high-profile public figures, according to details provided
by a person who claims to have hacked the website.
- - - -
NZ$366m profit tipped for Fletcher: New Zealand's biggest
NZX-listed business is forecast to declare a NZ$355
million to NZ$366 million normalised annual net profit after tax
tomorrow, up on last year's NZ$326 million.
- - - -
Meridian raises dividend: Meridian Energy has fattened its
dividend and is hinting of a possible return of capital next
year after beating prospectus forecasts in its first annual
result since the Government sold down its stake in the
generator/retailer.
- - - -
Cyber-shops blamed for Hallenstein's big slump: A
combination of unfavourable weather, heavy discounting and
continued growth in online sales is behind yet another fall in
profit for fashion retailer Hallenstein Glasson, a
retail analyst says.
- - - -
(1 US dollar = 1.1802 New Zealand dollar)