WELLINGTON Aug 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

More email nasties to come, Nats warned: Thousands of emails backing up Nicky Hager's dirty tricks allegations could be drip fed between now and the election, threatening to derail National's campaign. An anonymous website yesterday posted screen grabs from a handful of the emails hacked from shock jock blogger Cameron Slater with the promise of more to come.

Meridian to pay special dividend: Meridian Energy is paying a special dividend of 2 cents a share after posting a solid profit of NZ$229.8 million (US$194.71 million) for the June year, even as household power bills went down slightly in the past year. And depending on what happens in next month's election and if the Tiwai Pt aluminium smelter stays open, shareholders could be in line for another windfall later next year, with Meridian dangling the possibility of an extra dividend or a share buyback.

Compensation boosts Contact's profit: The election looms as the dominant force unsettling Contact Energy, despite the electricity retailer announcing the conclusion of major capital expenditure and a focus on dividends, analysts say. Contact reported yesterday a profit after tax of NZ$234 million for the year to June 30, a 17.6 percent increase on last year.

Targets on the line with pre-election economic update: One of Bill English's key targets will go on the line today with the final major economic update before the election. The Treasury will deliver the pre-election economic and fiscal update (Prefu), which will provide a fresh set of economic forecasts just a month out from the election.

Ngai Tahu appeal disappoints farmers: Ngai Tahu's NZ$400 million investment in a North Canterbury dairy conversion meant an Environment Court appeal to restrictions on its plans was inevitable, farming and environmental groups say.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Calls for Collins to resign over Dirty Politics row: Government figures continued to come under pressure over Dirty Politics allegations yesterday, with Justice Minister Judith Collins facing calls for her resignation over claims she contributed to blogger Cameron Slater's vindictive hounding of a public servant.

Revealed: Slater's messages with former prostitute: The ex-prostitute who dug dirt for Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater offered up personal information about a top businessman and other high-profile public figures, according to details provided by a person who claims to have hacked the website.

NZ$366m profit tipped for Fletcher: New Zealand's biggest NZX-listed business is forecast to declare a NZ$355 million to NZ$366 million normalised annual net profit after tax tomorrow, up on last year's NZ$326 million.

Cyber-shops blamed for Hallenstein's big slump: A combination of unfavourable weather, heavy discounting and continued growth in online sales is behind yet another fall in profit for fashion retailer Hallenstein Glasson, a retail analyst says.

(1 US dollar = 1.1802 New Zealand dollar)