WELLINGTON Aug 22 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Key hoses down hearsay, rumours continue: National's
election campaign was again thrown into disarray yesterday as
Prime Minister John Key was forced to deal with more fallout
over dirty politics. The party faced a series of swirling
rumours stemming from links to attack blogger Cameron Slater and
allegations made in Nicky Hager's latest book, Dirty Politics.
- - - -
Minister not surprised by decision: The Government's
flagship education policy, aimed at enticing mum and dad voters,
has potentially been scuppered after the biggest teachers' union
rejected it.
- - - -
Top performer suffers share drop: Shares in Ryman Healthcare
have dropped about 12 per cent from a peak earlier in
the year, a reflection of weakness in the retirement-village
sector, analysts say.
- - - -
Export effort may see locals miss out: A booming wine export
sector has seen sales reach a record of more than NZ$1.3
billion($1.09 billion) in the year to June but the foreign
clamour for Kiwi wine means New Zealand fans are missing out.
- - - -
'Fonterra for forests' targets small owners: A new company
that its backers describe as a "Fonterra for forests" is
targeting investors in New Zealand's 14,000 small forests.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Greens spring in polls as National takes hit: National has
taken a hit in the first poll since Nicky Hager's Dirty Politics
was released but the Greens, not Labour, are the big winners so
far.
- - - -
New questions over Key claims: New evidence has emerged
appearing to contradict Prime Minister John Key's claim he was
never told by the SIS it intended to release politically
sensitive secret documents to Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater.
- - - -
NZ wine pops its export cork: New Zealand wine has
established itself as a major commodity after exports increased
by 10 per cent in volume and value to a record NZ$1.33 billion
in the year to June, says New Zealand Winegrowers in its annual
report.
- - - -
Meat deal too tough to swallow: New Zealand meat companies
abandoned efforts to consolidate and reduce surplus capacity
last year because they lacked an agreed export strategy and
farmers wouldn't commit stock to firms that closed plants, say
industry sources.
- - - -
Movie row buried four years on: Four years after a bitter
industrial row over the filming of The Hobbit the New Zealand
screen industry body Spada and actors union Equity have made
their peace.
- - - -
(1 US dollar = 1.1902 New Zealand dollar)