WELLINGTON Feb 3 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Northern corridor tipped to drive Capital's boom: Bayleys is
bullish about the Wellington commercial property market heading
into 2015, saying it is "on the cusp of its biggest construction
boom in many decades".
- - - -
Local government seek new ways to bridge funding gaps:
Councils are looking at new ways to hit ratepayers in the back
pocket in order to solve a looming $7 billion cash crisis.
- - - -
Price hike planned for Auckland filming: Big name
productions such as the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sequel
face paying up to a third more to film in Auckland.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
First-home buyers beat deposit rule: First-home buyers
struggling to get on the property ladder, especially in
Auckland's sizzling-hot market, are turning to new builds, which
fall outside the high loan-to-value-ratio restrictions imposed
on the banks.
- - - -
It's when, not if, for New Zealand troop deployment against
Isis - PM: New Zealand's contribution to the coalition fighting
Isis (Islamic State) will be high on the agenda of his talks in
Wellington today with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.
- - - -
Kathmandu ends up in 'dog box': Kathmandu lost more
than a quarter of its market value yesterday after investors
punished the outdoor retailer for poor Christmas and New Year
trading that will result in a first-half loss.
- - - -
Singapore interests in $23m deal for hotel: The $23.3
million sale of an Auckland hotel by one Singaporean business to
another was New Zealand's biggest hotel sale lately, says an
agent.
- - - -
Ex Harness Racing boss accused of $30m pokie fraud speaks
out: A stalwart of the racing industry among those facing claims
of a $30 million pokie fraud has spoken of the sport being
starved of cash.
- - - -