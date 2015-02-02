WELLINGTON Feb 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Northern corridor tipped to drive Capital's boom: Bayleys is bullish about the Wellington commercial property market heading into 2015, saying it is "on the cusp of its biggest construction boom in many decades".

- - - -

Local government seek new ways to bridge funding gaps: Councils are looking at new ways to hit ratepayers in the back pocket in order to solve a looming $7 billion cash crisis.

- - - -

Price hike planned for Auckland filming: Big name productions such as the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sequel face paying up to a third more to film in Auckland.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

First-home buyers beat deposit rule: First-home buyers struggling to get on the property ladder, especially in Auckland's sizzling-hot market, are turning to new builds, which fall outside the high loan-to-value-ratio restrictions imposed on the banks.

- - - -

It's when, not if, for New Zealand troop deployment against Isis - PM: New Zealand's contribution to the coalition fighting Isis (Islamic State) will be high on the agenda of his talks in Wellington today with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.

- - - -

Kathmandu ends up in 'dog box': Kathmandu lost more than a quarter of its market value yesterday after investors punished the outdoor retailer for poor Christmas and New Year trading that will result in a first-half loss.

- - - -

Singapore interests in $23m deal for hotel: The $23.3 million sale of an Auckland hotel by one Singaporean business to another was New Zealand's biggest hotel sale lately, says an agent.

- - - -

Ex Harness Racing boss accused of $30m pokie fraud speaks out: A stalwart of the racing industry among those facing claims of a $30 million pokie fraud has spoken of the sport being starved of cash.