WELLINGTON Feb 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

CentrePort confirms seabed contamination: Centreport has confirmed "low levels" of contamination in seabed sediment it plans to remove near the Thorndon Container Wharf as part of its programme to deepen the shipping channel in Wellington Harbour.

Foreign investment Blue River Dairy's 'only option': Significant efforts were made to find New Zealand investors to buy Blue River Dairy but overseas interests were the only option, founder Keith Neylon says.

Growth still near post-quake highs - 'Cantometer': Canterbury's economic activity remains buoyant, though commercial construction levels driven by the earthquake rebuild fell slightly last month, according to a bank survey.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ asked by Britain to send 100 soldiers to help train Iraqis: British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond says New Zealand has been asked to contribute 100 defence personnel to a joint training mission in Iraq with Australia, which would allow Australia to boost its contribution but keep it under 1000.

Iwi lobby for state houses ahead of sale: Leading Maori tribes are lobbying to get first bidding rights for state houses when they start going up for sale this year.

Super Fund suffers cruel timing with Kathmandu share purchase: The New Zealand Superannuation Fund boosted its Kathmandu shareholding on Friday, lifting its stake by one percentage point to just over 6 per cent.

Auckland visitors top 2 million: Auckland has cracked the two million mark for annual international visitor arrivals for the first time.

Record vehicle sales continue to rise: New Zealand new vehicle sales, which rose to a record last year, have continued the upbeat trend this year, rising to a new high for a January month.