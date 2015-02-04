WELLINGTON Feb 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Waitangi Marae boss urges more listening: Te Tii Waitangi Marae's new boss Emma Gibbs-Smith says she has had enough of violence and protest. But she's not giving up on strong voices and it's time that we all started listening to each other, she says.

- - - -

Telcos are under the gun from Consumer NZ: Internet providers are doing a worse job with customers more likely to be dissatisfied, according to an annual survey by Consumer NZ.

- - - -

Anadarko back in Otago waters: Texan oil giant Anadarko is back in Otago waters with seismic vessel Polarcus Naila testing new prospects.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Wellington factory set to pump out prefab houses: New Zealand's first factory turning out finished houses has opened in Wellington, aiming to produce up to 500 places annually.

- - - -

Spark in joint venture with Vocus: Vocus Communications, the Australian fibre network and data centre company, has agreed with Spark New Zealand to form a new construction joint venture, Connect 8.

- - - -

EQC review creates headache for insurers: The government review of the Earthquake Commission's funding and policy structures is leaving global reinsurers uncertain as they try to assess the risk profile posed by natural disasters in New Zealand after the Christchurch earthquakes.