WELLINGTON Feb 9 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

EQC pay staff top rates for no work: The Earthquake Commission (EQC) will pay 24 of its staff NZ$65,000 ($47,691) a year to fill new positions requiring just over one week's work per month.

New Christchurch development rules 'will lead to slums': Major changes to development rules in central Christchurch favour investors and could create slums, critics say.

How the land lies in foreign hands: Foreign ownership is a hot-button issue, no more so than when a story pops up about the latest purchase of a farm by Chinese interests, or if it is alleged foreigners are buying up Auckland properties.

Germans love our grass-fed beef: German diners are warming to the taste of New Zealand grass-fed hereford beef and a high-value niche for it is growing in a market dominated by pork and poultry, says importer Christian Klughardt.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Earnings preview: Tale of two SkyCities on cards: Auckland could boost SkyCity Entertainment Group's half-year result issued on Wednesday but Adelaide could drag it down.

Law change clamping down on shell companies: New laws cracking down on shell companies appear to be having an early effect, with police seeing a drop off in requests for information about New Zealand-registered firms allegedly committing crimes overseas.

Ministers and opponents face-off in the house: Labour leader Andrew Little says a number of issues have been building up over the summer which Labour will focus on when Parliament resumes this week, including the funding of the SkyCity Convention Centre and a rise in the unemployment rate.

($1 = 1.3630 New Zealand dollars)