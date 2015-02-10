WELLINGTON Feb 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Tax chips likely for SkyCity: Prime Minister John Key has all but confirmed the Government will pay for Auckland's planned SkyCity convention centre after warning it could be "an eyesore" without the extra cash.

- - - -

SkyCity unlikely to walk away from convention centre deal: It's looking increasingly likely the New Zealand taxpayer will wear the extra cost of building an international convention centre, with Auckland's mayor flatly rejecting the idea of ratepayer funding and the prime minister hinting at central government support.

- - - -

Decision expected on Chatham mining: The future of Chatham Rock Phosphate will be decided today when it learns if it will be granted a marine consent to vacuum phosphate nodules from the Chatham Rise seabed.

- - - -

Child poverty progress 'fails', Salvation Army says: Progress in dealing with child poverty and serious crime have been given a fail mark by the Salvation Army, which has lashed the Government for a "woefully inadequate" response to Auckland's housing crisis.

- - - -

Dry weather stings beekeepers: The big dry has cost some South Canterbury beekeepers more than half their average annual crop.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Ministers knew of probe: At least two Government ministers were told an unnamed MP was being investigated before last year's election, but police did not tell Government ministers it was Mike Sabin until November when a media outlet started asking about an investigation into the former MP.

- - - -

PM's stance helps boost SkyCity shares: SkyCity Entertainment Group's shares rose after Prime Minister John Key wouldn't rule out using taxpayer cash to fund budget over-runs during construction of the company's controversial convention centre.

- - - -

More jobs, better incomes, but we need 4000 homes: Auckland's housing shortage worsened by a record near-4000 houses last year, as a pickup in home-building was "swamped" by a tide of new immigrants.

- - - -

Councils financially prudent, says funder: New Zealand territorial authorities have assets of NZ$117.4 billion ($86.88 billion) yet extremely low debt levels of only NZ$10.8 billion, says a financial chief.

- - - -

($1 = 1.3514 New Zealand dollars)