DOMINION POST
Tax chips likely for SkyCity: Prime Minister John Key has
all but confirmed the Government will pay for Auckland's planned
SkyCity convention centre after warning it could be "an
eyesore" without the extra cash.
SkyCity unlikely to walk away from convention centre deal:
It's looking increasingly likely the New Zealand taxpayer will
wear the extra cost of building an international convention
centre, with Auckland's mayor flatly rejecting the idea of
ratepayer funding and the prime minister hinting at central
government support.
Decision expected on Chatham mining: The future of Chatham
Rock Phosphate will be decided today when it learns if
it will be granted a marine consent to vacuum phosphate nodules
from the Chatham Rise seabed.
Child poverty progress 'fails', Salvation Army says:
Progress in dealing with child poverty and serious crime have
been given a fail mark by the Salvation Army, which has lashed
the Government for a "woefully inadequate" response to
Auckland's housing crisis.
Dry weather stings beekeepers: The big dry has cost some
South Canterbury beekeepers more than half their average annual
crop.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Ministers knew of probe: At least two Government ministers
were told an unnamed MP was being investigated before last
year's election, but police did not tell Government ministers it
was Mike Sabin until November when a media outlet started asking
about an investigation into the former MP.
PM's stance helps boost SkyCity shares: SkyCity
Entertainment Group's shares rose after Prime Minister John Key
wouldn't rule out using taxpayer cash to fund budget over-runs
during construction of the company's controversial convention
centre.
More jobs, better incomes, but we need 4000 homes:
Auckland's housing shortage worsened by a record near-4000
houses last year, as a pickup in home-building was "swamped" by
a tide of new immigrants.
Councils financially prudent, says funder: New Zealand
territorial authorities have assets of NZ$117.4 billion ($86.88
billion) yet extremely low debt levels of only NZ$10.8 billion,
says a financial chief.
($1 = 1.3514 New Zealand dollars)