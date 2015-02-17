WELLINGTON Feb 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Wellington City Council details huge spending plans: Wellington will need to bust out the chequebook - an indoor arena is likely to cost ratepayers NZ$65 million, while a film museum will cost almost NZ$30m.

Struggling Kirks eyes options: Kirkcaldie & Stains is considering either selling its business, downsizing its operations, or a "significant investment" to turn around the retail store during the next three to five years.

Aussies look to call time on NZ wine tax rebate: The Australian Government is moving to abolish a New Zealand wine tax rebate that would cost Kiwi winemakers tens of millions of dollars a year.

Contact's plans offshore 'perplexing'; Contact Energy's international ambitions to invest up to NZ$1 billion offshore are "perplexing", according to a report by analysts at Morningstar.

Government to fund Team New Zealand as Auckland gets series: Team New Zealand appears set to receive funding from the Government again, well-placed sources have told the Herald.

NZ growth outstrips Australia: New Zealand, with a population increase of 500,000 in the past decade, is growing faster than Australia and China a new "snapshot" into Kiwi life shows.

NZ a standout destination in luxury network: The head of one of the world's top luxury travel networks says New Zealand is leading the way in appealing to high-end travellers who are flocking to this country.

Spark's half-year profit tipped to drop: Broker Forsyth Barr is tipping a drop in profit at Spark when the NZX's biggest listed company reports its half-year result tomorrow.