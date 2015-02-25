WELLINGTON Feb 26 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

More noise on mission in NZ than from Isis: New Zealand's decision to send troops to Iraq has so far been greeted with silence from Islamic State (Isis).

Stephen Tindall chosen as Kiwibank's NZer of the Year: A retail leader who has gone on to help many community groups and fledgling companies has been named Kiwibank's next New Zealander of the Year.

NZOG takeover bid 'undervalues' Cue: Cue Energy directors say a takeover bid by New Zealand Oil & Gas, at A$0.10 a share, "substantially undervalues" the Australian listed company.

Profits up for Ebos despite strong kiwi: Medical and animal care product supplier Ebos Group is picking a 10-11 per cent improvement in full-year net profit so long as the kiwi-aussie currency cross-rate remains steady.

Business leader Sir Stephen Tindall urges port-work halt: Auckland business leader Sir Stephen Tindall is making a last-gasp plea to Auckland Mayor Len Brown and councillors to halt further reclamation of the Waitemata Harbour for port use until a full study of the economic, social and environmental impacts is complete.

Isis mission: Parliament deeply divided: over the announced deployment of a New Zealand training mission to Iraq spilled over in Parliament again yesterday, with the Government saying it was a good demonstration of the values New Zealand children should be learning, and the Opposition accusing the Government of being selective in the atrocities it responded to.

NZ$147million injection a boost for Xero: A NZ$147 million ($110.85 million) capital injection from North American investors will buy Xero some breathing room as it forges on with international growth ahead of a potential sharemarket float in the United States, says an analyst.

High dollar doesn't equal bargain for shoppers: The New Zealand dollar is trading near a record high against the Australian currency but that doesn't necessarily mean bargains for shoppers, a consumer expert says.

Air New Zealand promises cheaper deals: Air New Zealand is promising more discounted fares as it adds hundreds of thousands of extra seats to its network where travel agents say price competition is already fierce.

