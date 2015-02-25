WELLINGTON Feb 26 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
More noise on mission in NZ than from Isis: New Zealand's
decision to send troops to Iraq has so far been greeted with
silence from Islamic State (Isis).
- - - -
Stephen Tindall chosen as Kiwibank's NZer of the Year: A
retail leader who has gone on to help many community groups and
fledgling companies has been named Kiwibank's next New Zealander
of the Year.
- - - -
NZOG takeover bid 'undervalues' Cue: Cue Energy
directors say a takeover bid by New Zealand Oil & Gas,
at A$0.10 a share, "substantially undervalues" the Australian
listed company.
- - - -
Profits up for Ebos despite strong kiwi: Medical and animal
care product supplier Ebos Group is picking a 10-11 per
cent improvement in full-year net profit so long as the
kiwi-aussie currency cross-rate remains steady.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Business leader Sir Stephen Tindall urges port-work halt:
Auckland business leader Sir Stephen Tindall is making a
last-gasp plea to Auckland Mayor Len Brown and councillors to
halt further reclamation of the Waitemata Harbour for port use
until a full study of the economic, social and environmental
impacts is complete.
- - - -
Isis mission: Parliament deeply divided: over the announced
deployment of a New Zealand training mission to Iraq spilled
over in Parliament again yesterday, with the Government saying
it was a good demonstration of the values New Zealand children
should be learning, and the Opposition accusing the Government
of being selective in the atrocities it responded to.
- - - -
NZ$147million injection a boost for Xero: A NZ$147 million
($110.85 million) capital injection from North American
investors will buy Xero some breathing room as it
forges on with international growth ahead of a potential
sharemarket float in the United States, says an analyst.
- - - -
High dollar doesn't equal bargain for shoppers: The New
Zealand dollar is trading near a record high against the
Australian currency but that doesn't necessarily mean bargains
for shoppers, a consumer expert says.
- - - -
Air New Zealand promises cheaper deals: Air New Zealand
is promising more discounted fares as it adds hundreds
of thousands of extra seats to its network where travel agents
say price competition is already fierce.
- - - -
($1 = 1.2673 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.3261 New Zealand dollars)